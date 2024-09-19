Nigerians face setback as Canada plans to slash student and work permits

The country's Immigration Minister, Marc Miller, announced the changes on Wednesday, September 18, citing the need to manage high immigration levels, straining Canada's housing, job market, and social services.

"It is a privilege to come to Canada. It is not a right," Miller stated during the press conference.

He further explained that Ottawa plans to issue 437,000 study permits next year, a drop from the 485,000 permits issued in 2024 and the over 500,000 granted in 2023.

This policy shift is part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government's broader strategy to reduce the number of temporary residents.

Canada's population surged past 41 million earlier this year, and concerns over housing shortages and job availability have sparked a reevaluation of immigration policies.

Among the changes, restrictions on work permits for spouses of international students and foreign workers will be introduced, and enhanced checks on travel visas will be implemented to curb fraudulent asylum claims.

Ottawa has already pledged to reduce the percentage of temporary residents in Canada from 6.8 per cent, recorded in April, to just five per cent.

This will likely affect many Nigerian students and workers seeking opportunities in Canada.