Parts of Accra hit by earth tremor

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Some parts of Accra experienced an earth tremor on Sunday, November 12, 2023, around 7:20 am. The brief tremor caused panic among residents, leading many to evacuate their homes in areas such as Weija, a suburb of Accra.

Reports also indicate that residents in Mallam, Gbawe, SCC, and Bortianor felt the earth tremor on Sunday morning.

Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries or damage to property at this time despite the lack of physical harm, several individuals who experienced the earth tremor shared their accounts on social media platforms.

The incident has raised awareness and discussions about earthquake preparedness in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) in a series of tweets cautioned persons to remain calm and follow safety measures “GGSA notes with caution reports of an earth tremor in Awoshie, Kanda, Kasoa Nyanyano, and vicinity. Our team of seismologists is actively gathering data to determine the epicenter, magnitude, and other factors of this event"

“Please remain calm and follow the safety measures: Drop, Cover, and Hold On. SAFETY MEASURE: DROP – HOLD – COVER Drop, Hold, and Cover is a safety protocol during earthquakes/tremors. ‘Drop' to the ground, ‘Hold' onto something sturdy, and ‘Cover' your head and neck to protect against falling objects"

Reymond Awusei Johnson

