ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

My father had 100 children and 14 wives - Ghana's richest man tells story

Gideon Nicholas Day

Nick Kofi Adjei Danso Abbeam, acclaimed as a one of the richest man in Ghana, has unveiled the extraordinary tale of his upbringing, revealing a family dynamic unlike any other. As the CEO of the Nick Group of Companies, overseeing a diverse portfolio spanning various sectors, Abbeam's journey from a large family to the pinnacle of wealth is nothing short of remarkable.

Nick Kofi Adjei Danso Abbeam
Nick Kofi Adjei Danso Abbeam

In an exclusive interview with Kofi TV, Abbeam shed light on his familial background, divulging that his father, a chief in Bredi, had 14 wives and a staggering total of 100 children.

Recommended articles

"My father had many wives; my mother was the last one, the 14th," he disclosed, offering a glimpse into the intricacies of his familial heritage. Abbeam, born as the third child of his late mother, Abena Achiaa, recounted the unique dynamics of his upbringing within such a vast and diverse family structure.

Nick Kofi Adjei Danso Abbeam, acclaimed as a one of the richest man in Ghana
Nick Kofi Adjei Danso Abbeam, acclaimed as a one of the richest man in Ghana Pulse Ghana

However, Abbeam's journey to success extends far beyond his familial roots. At the age of seventeen, he embarked on a transformative chapter of his life, moving to Spain with his uncle.

ADVERTISEMENT

This pivotal experience broadened his horizons and instilled in him a newfound entrepreneurial spirit.

"I was seventeen when my uncle took me to Spain. I worked there for over a decade before bringing some of my business ventures to Ghana," he reminisced.

Among his earliest ventures was Nick and Slogan, a pioneering enterprise that imported Ford tires, kitchen cabinets, and other essential commodities to Ghana. This endeavor marked the inception of Abbeam's illustrious career in business.

Upon his return to Ghana in 2000, Abbeam wasted no time in establishing a formidable presence within the country's business landscape. From Nick Hotel to Ghana Link, and subsequently Nick Scan and Misyl Energy BDC, his ventures flourished and multiplied, propelled by his unwavering determination and visionary leadership.

Abbeam's narrative serves as a testament to the transformative power of perseverance and the boundless opportunities that await those with the courage to pursue their dreams. His ascent from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of success exemplifies the indomitable spirit of Ghana's entrepreneurial landscape.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I’ve not touched LG funds since I became governor — Mutfwang

I’ve not touched LG funds since I became governor — Mutfwang

No date yet for training of recruits - Police commission

No date yet for training of recruits - Police commission

Tinubu appoints new leaders for Police Service Commission, Trust Fund

Tinubu appoints new leaders for Police Service Commission, Trust Fund

Police rescue American citizen from jumping into Lagos Lagoon

Police rescue American citizen from jumping into Lagos Lagoon

Ghanaian woman sues UK Home Office, wins landmark immigration case

Ghanaian woman sues UK Home Office, wins landmark immigration case

Gov Eno sacks Commissioner for Special Duties, gives no reason

Gov Eno sacks Commissioner for Special Duties, gives no reason

NDDC begins construction of multipurpose shelter ahead of flood emergencies

NDDC begins construction of multipurpose shelter ahead of flood emergencies

Sanwo-Olu elected as Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum

Sanwo-Olu elected as Chairman of South West Governors’ Forum

Nigerian hunters call on Tinubu to approve Forest Security Service bill

Nigerian hunters call on Tinubu to approve Forest Security Service bill

Pulse Sports

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A driver who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in Kasarani has been arrested.

Driver arrested after assaulting police officer along Kamiti Road in viral video

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Africans express bitter annoyance with their leaders on Twitter

Africans express bitter annoyance with their leaders on Twitter

A man using a computer on dressing table

Tremor reported in Nairobi & its environs: What residents felt and where it occurred