Missile alert sounds in Tel Aviv

News Agency Of Nigeria

An explosion was also heard. It was likely triggered by the Israeli missile defence system, Iron Dome.

Missile alert sounds in Tel Aviv [Gulf News]
Missile alert sounds in Tel Aviv [Gulf News]

It was the first of such alert in the coastal city since last August.

An explosion was also heard. It was likely triggered by the Israeli missile defence system, Iron Dome.

Images shared on social media showed clouds of smoke rising into the sky.

Earlier, warning sirens were heard in several towns along the border with the Gaza Strip.

The attacks followed the targeted killing of three senior members of the Palestinian militant organisation, Islamic Jihad, in the Palestinian-controlled coastal area, on Tuesday.

Israel’s air force attacked several targets of the Palestinian militant organisation on Wednesday.

The latter then fired dozens of rockets at Israeli territory from Gaza.

News Agency Of Nigeria

