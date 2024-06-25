ADVERTISEMENT
Tensions soar as journalist gets injured during Finance Bill demos

Lynet Okumu

A screenshot image of AFP News Agency journalist Collins Olunga after he was shot and injured during June 25, 2024 protests against the Finance Bill
  • Journalist Collins Olunga was injured during protests against Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
  • Video footage showed Olunga receiving medical attention in a vehicle
  • Multiple arrests and abductions were reported, including prominent social media users and activists

In a disturbing turn of events, AFP News Agency journalist Collins Olunga was injured during the ongoing protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi.

The incident occurred on June 25, as demonstrators from various counties gathered in the CBD to voice their opposition to the proposed tax hikes.

A video shared by Ali Mwamvita Manzu on X (formerly Twitter) captures the aftermath of the shooting.

In the footage, Olunga is seen inside a vehicle receiving medical attention. A medical officer is tending to his wound while voices in the background express concern over the significant amount of blood loss.

The journalist, visibly struggling and breathing heavily, appears to have been injured in the arm, which he was still using to hold his camera.

The protests in Nairobi are part of a larger nationwide demonstration against the Finance Bill 2024, which has sparked outrage across the country.

Demonstrators have been assembling in various counties to show their discontent with the proposed tax increases, which many believe will further burden the already struggling populace.

In the capital, the situation quickly escalated as police forces moved in to disperse the crowds.

Just as in previous protests, tear gas was deployed extensively, causing chaos and panic among the demonstrators. Additionally, reports have emerged that police fired rubber bullets to disperse young protesters, adding to the tension and violence on the streets.

READ: List of Kenyans who lost their lives in the Finance Bill protests

The protests come on the heels of a night marked by multiple arrests and abductions. Several prominent social media users and content creators were reportedly captured in overnight operations aimed at defusing the planned demonstrations.

Among those taken were vocal social media and political activist Gabriel Oguda, and popular X Space host Osama Otero. Both individuals were known for their strong opposition to the Finance Bill and had been active in mobilizing support for the protests.

Oguda’s abduction was confirmed by his brother, Zachary Oguda, who tweeted about the incident, adding to the confusion as tweets continued to appear on Gabriel Oguda’s account.

This raised questions about the authenticity of the capture and led to speculation that someone might be trying to manipulate the situation.

READ: Unkept promises: 3 things Ruto vowed not to use against his critics that he has

The injury of Collins Olunga has further inflamed the situation, drawing attention to the harsh tactics employed by law enforcement.

Social media platforms were been flooded with messages of support for Olunga, as well as demands for accountability and justice.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK), led by President Faith Odhiambo, has urged the public to remain vigilant and continue sharing information to locate those who have been detained or are missing.

Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

