India bans drones, hot air balloons in Delhi ahead of G20 summit

News Agency Of Nigeria

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.

G20 leaders at the Rome Summit.
G20 leaders at the Rome Summit.

According to officials on Wednesday, the ban will remain in force until Sept. 12.

Authorities had already released a traffic advisory highlighting that several roads in the city would remain out of bounds for the general public for three days from Sept. eight to 10.

The advisory said those who lived in the New Delhi would be allowed to move freely but those coming from other districts of Delhi, or tourists from other places, would have to show valid hotel bookings to enter the area.

“It is the premier forum for international economic cooperation and plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.’’

News Agency Of Nigeria

