India bans drones, hot air balloons in Delhi ahead of G20 summit

According to officials on Wednesday, the ban will remain in force until Sept. 12.

Authorities had already released a traffic advisory highlighting that several roads in the city would remain out of bounds for the general public for three days from Sept. eight to 10.

The advisory said those who lived in the New Delhi would be allowed to move freely but those coming from other districts of Delhi, or tourists from other places, would have to show valid hotel bookings to enter the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies.