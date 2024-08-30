Japa made difficult - Canada ends visitor-to-work permit policy

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) had introduced the policy in August 2020 with the aim of assisting visitors who were stranded due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Initially scheduled to expire on February 28, 2025, the policy provided a crucial avenue for foreign nationals to obtain legal work status without leaving Canada.

However, the IRCC has decided to terminate the policy early, citing concerns over the increasing number of temporary residents and the need to protect the integrity of the immigration system.

"While the temporary policy was set to expire on February 28, 2025, the IRCC is ending the policy as part of our overall efforts to recalibrate the number of temporary residents in Canada and preserve the integrity of the immigration system," the Canadian government stated, according to Punch.

The decision also comes amid reports that some individuals exploited the policy, misleading foreign nationals into working in Canada without proper authorisation.

The IRCC confirmed that applications submitted before August 28, 2024, would still be processed under the old policy.