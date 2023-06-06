The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Former US vice president Pence files paperwork formalising bid for presidency

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 63-year-old Republican is challenging his former boss Donald Trump for the party’s nomination.

Mike Pence.Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Mike Pence.Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Recommended articles

Pence is expected to announce his bid publicly on Wednesday.

The 63-year-old Republican is challenging his former boss Donald Trump for the party’s nomination.

Pence had been Trump’s deputy from 2017 until he left the White House following his 2020 defeat.

ADVERTISEMENT

For years, Pence acted as a loyal second-in-command to Trump.

But in the turmoil following the 2020 presidential election, the relationship between the two soured.

Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, while Pence was presiding over the confirmation of Joe Biden’s victory.

Trump also incited his supporters to make threats against Pence.

Pence later called Trump’s remarks and his behaviour dangerous.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Pence later rejected impeaching Trump for his role in the storming of the Capitol saying that it would be too divisive.

He also defended Trump against charges of paying hush money to a porn star.

The election is in November 2024.(

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint 20 special advisers

Senate approves Tinubu's request to appoint 20 special advisers

LAWMA demolishes shanties, clears street traders along Lekki-Epe Expressway

LAWMA demolishes shanties, clears street traders along Lekki-Epe Expressway

Peter Obi tenders more evidence in Presidential Election Tribunal

Peter Obi tenders more evidence in Presidential Election Tribunal

Plateau councillors fault suspension by Gov Mutfwang, describe move as illegal

Plateau councillors fault suspension by Gov Mutfwang, describe move as illegal

Former US vice president Pence files paperwork formalising bid for presidency

Former US vice president Pence files paperwork formalising bid for presidency

APC governors endorse Abbas, Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker

APC governors endorse Abbas, Kalu for Speaker and Deputy Speaker

Bandit attacks leave 37 dead in Sokoto, Gov Aliyu vows action

Bandit attacks leave 37 dead in Sokoto, Gov Aliyu vows action

FG, Labour to meet June 19 on subsidy implementation framework

FG, Labour to meet June 19 on subsidy implementation framework

Obi, LP tender more documents in evidence against Feb. 25 presidential election

Obi, LP tender more documents in evidence against Feb. 25 presidential election

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

That's bad - Trump reacts as Biden tumbles on Air Force stage. [File]

That's bad - Trump reacts as Joe Biden tumbles on Air Force stage

Spain becomes first country in Europe to allow menstrual leave [MarketWatch]

Spain becomes first country in Europe to allow menstrual leave

The students were suffering from nausea and shortness of breath (image used for illustration) [Nava Jamshidi/Getty Images]

100 students poisoned in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

Mike Pence.Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Former US vice president Pence files paperwork formalising bid for presidency