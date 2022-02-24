RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Explosions in Kyiv as Russian forces attack Ukraine

Putin has warned world leaders not to interfere in the crisis.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is eventually leading to a full scale invasion as Russian forces unleashed attacks on the neighbouring country in the early hours of Thursday, February 24, 2022.

Ukraine was attacked shorty after Russian President, Vladimir Putin in a televised address announced a “special military operation” in the country.

Explosions are reported to have been heard near major Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv.

Putin has also threatened world leaders against interfering in the crisis saying they would face the consequence if they do.

‘To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside — if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history,’ Putin said in his address.

Major Ukrainian cities such as Kyiv, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Dnipro are reported to have been attacked.

According to TheGuardian, shelling began near Mariupol with artillery rockets lighting up the night sky.

