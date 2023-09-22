Ex-President Bozize sentenced to life in absentia from Central Africa

Bozize, 76, who was in exile in Chad until March before relocating to Guinea Bissau, is the leader of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), a coalition of rebel groups formed in December 2020.

The judgment, delivered by an appeals court in the capital city of Bangui, found Bozize and his accomplices guilty of compromising the internal security of the state and "murders." This verdict also extends to two of Bozize's sons and 20 other co-accused, who are mostly rebel leaders.

The exact timeframe and specific crimes for which they were convicted remain undisclosed in the judgment. However, this development marks a significant turning point in the ongoing conflict that has plagued the Central African Republic since 2013.

Background

The conflict erupted when Muslim-dominated armed groups ousted Bozize from power, resulting in a protracted civil conflict. Bozize, in an attempt to regain control, established armed militias known as the anti-Balakas, primarily comprised of Christians.