Ex-Italian PM Arnaldo Forlani dies at 97
Ex-Italian Prime minister dies in Rome.
Local media reported on Friday, July 7, 2023 that Forlani’s son Alessandro announced his father’s death. Forlani, of the Christian Democracy (DC) party, was born in 1925 in the Adriatic port town of Pesaro.
He studied law and rose through the ranks of the DC. He was party secretary for a time and held various ministerial posts, including minister of defence and foreign affairs minister.
Forlani was Italy’s prime minister from October 1980 to May 1981.
