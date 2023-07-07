ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Ex-Italian PM Arnaldo Forlani dies at 97

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ex-Italian Prime minister dies in Rome.

Arnaldo Forlani, Former Italian Prime Minister (Credit: Italy 24 Press News)
Arnaldo Forlani, Former Italian Prime Minister (Credit: Italy 24 Press News)

Recommended articles

Local media reported on Friday, July 7, 2023 that Forlani’s son Alessandro announced his father’s death. Forlani, of the Christian Democracy (DC) party, was born in 1925 in the Adriatic port town of Pesaro.

He studied law and rose through the ranks of the DC. He was party secretary for a time and held various ministerial posts, including minister of defence and foreign affairs minister.

Forlani was Italy’s prime minister from October 1980 to May 1981.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ondo Assembly Speaker seeks probe of fire outbreak at LG secretariat, health agency

Ondo Assembly Speaker seeks probe of fire outbreak at LG secretariat, health agency

Couple arrested for allegedly employing underage girls for prostitution in Anambra

Couple arrested for allegedly employing underage girls for prostitution in Anambra

Adeleke finally appoints commissioners after 7 months as governor of Osun

Adeleke finally appoints commissioners after 7 months as governor of Osun

Sokoto's Governor Aliyu forced to drive himself due to driver's late-coming

Sokoto's Governor Aliyu forced to drive himself due to driver's late-coming

Ebonyi's first lady seeks collaboration with USAID to improve healthcare services in the State

Ebonyi's first lady seeks collaboration with USAID to improve healthcare services in the State

Ex-Italian PM Arnaldo Forlani dies at 97

Ex-Italian PM Arnaldo Forlani dies at 97

EFCC identifies illegal mining as threat to nation’s economy

EFCC identifies illegal mining as threat to nation’s economy

Group hails military over payment of debarment allowance

Group hails military over payment of debarment allowance

1,123 NAF recruits, complete Basic Military training

1,123 NAF recruits, complete Basic Military training

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

World Bank

World Bank approves $1bn to improve security in Lake Chad region

UN Security Council terminates Mail peacekeeping mission. [observerbd]

UN Security Council terminates Mail peacekeeping mission

Arnaldo Forlani, Former Italian Prime Minister (Credit: Italy 24 Press News)

Ex-Italian PM Arnaldo Forlani dies at 97

US to welcome 5,550 new citizens at 2023 Independence Day.

US to welcome 5,550 new citizens at 2023 Independence Day