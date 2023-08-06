ADVERTISEMENT
Niger coupists beg Russian mercenary for backup against ECOWAS

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Niger Republic military government feared ECOWAS could proceed with its threat of military action.

This comes as fears remain that the regional body may follow through on its threat to invade Niger.

During an extraordinary meeting of the ECOWAS in Abuja on July 30, 2023, the body resolved to impose a wide range of sanctions on Niger Republic to force a return to constitutional order in the country.

Above all, ECOWAS gave the putschers a seven-day ultimatum to implement its resolution or face possible military intervention by the West African regional bloc.

However, according to a report by Al Jazeera, the Niger coup plotters have approached Wagner Group for backup in case of any eventuality.

The request was made by a coup leader, General Salifou Mody, during a visit to neighbouring Mali, where he made contact with someone from Wagner.

The meeting was confirmed by Wassim Nasr, a journalist and senior research fellow at the Soufan Center, told The Associated Press.

Also, three Malian sources and a French diplomat have confirmed that a meeting took place between Wagner and the Niger general.

“They need [Wagner] because they will become their guarantee to hold onto power,” Nasr said, adding that the private military company is considering the request.

