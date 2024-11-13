ADVERTISEMENT
US President-elect Donald Trump appoints Elon Musk to key administrative role

Segun Adeyemi

L-R: Elon Musk shakes hands with US President-elect Donald Trump back stage during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. [Getty Images]
The duo is tasked with reducing government bureaucracy, slashing unnecessary regulations, and restructuring federal agencies to drive economic growth and increase accountability in Washington.

Trump outlined the ambitious goals for DOGE, describing it as “potentially, ‘The Manhattan Project’ of our time.” The initiative aims to overhaul government operations, addressing what Trump described as “massive waste and fraud” in the $6.5 trillion annual government budget.

“Musk and Ramaswamy will provide advice and guidance from outside the government, working alongside the White House and Office of Management and Budget to lead large-scale reforms,” Trump said. “They will create an entrepreneurial approach to government that has never been seen before.”

READ ALSO: Biden, Trump set for rare direct encounter at White House this week

The president-elect emphasised the importance of reducing government spending and increasing efficiency for the benefit of all Americans, adding, “They will work together to liberate our economy and make the U.S. government accountable to ‘We The People.’”

The Department of Government Efficiency will focus on transforming the federal government into a more effective, cost-efficient institution, with far-reaching implications for U.S. politics and public policy.

