Biden, Trump set for rare direct encounter at White House this week

Jean-Pierre said on Saturday that the meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) on Wednesday in the Oval Office, the president’s office.

Biden, 81, called Trump shortly after the election to congratulate him on his victory and invite him to the White House.

The gesture is part of the usual protocol surrounding a power transition in the United States, although Trump broke away from such conventions in 2020.

Trump has never conceded losing the 2020 election to Biden and did not attend his inauguration.

The meeting on Wednesday is one of the rare direct encounters between Biden and Trump.

They last faced each other on stage in a televised debate at the end of June, in which Biden performed so poorly that he shortly thereafter withdrew from the presidential race under pressure from his party.

Biden then supported his Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.