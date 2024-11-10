ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Biden, Trump set for rare direct encounter at White House this week

News Agency Of Nigeria

Trump has never conceded losing the 2020 election to Biden and did not attend his inauguration.

Biden, Trump set for rare direct encounter at White House this week .Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images
Biden, Trump set for rare direct encounter at White House this week .Andrew Harnik/Getty Images; Justin Lane-Pool/Getty Images

Recommended articles

Jean-Pierre said on Saturday that the meeting is scheduled for 11 a.m. (1600 GMT) on Wednesday in the Oval Office, the president’s office.

Biden, 81, called Trump shortly after the election to congratulate him on his victory and invite him to the White House.

The gesture is part of the usual protocol surrounding a power transition in the United States, although Trump broke away from such conventions in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has never conceded losing the 2020 election to Biden and did not attend his inauguration.

The meeting on Wednesday is one of the rare direct encounters between Biden and Trump.

They last faced each other on stage in a televised debate at the end of June, in which Biden performed so poorly that he shortly thereafter withdrew from the presidential race under pressure from his party.

Biden then supported his Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

Trump is set to be sworn in for his second term as president on Jan. 20 after defeating Harris earlier this week.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu off to Saudi Arabia to attend Joint Arab-Islamic Summit

Tinubu off to Saudi Arabia to attend Joint Arab-Islamic Summit

Biden, Trump set for rare direct encounter at White House this week

Biden, Trump set for rare direct encounter at White House this week

11 confirmed dead, 50 others still trapped in landslide in western Cameroon

11 confirmed dead, 50 others still trapped in landslide in western Cameroon

Zamfara govt given 5-day ultimatum to rescue students stranded in Cyprus

Zamfara govt given 5-day ultimatum to rescue students stranded in Cyprus

APC celebrate with Bako, newly elected Nasarawa PDP chairman

APC celebrate with Bako, newly elected Nasarawa PDP chairman

Air Force rains down fire on Borno terrorists, kills 70 in brutal airstrikes

Air Force rains down fire on Borno terrorists, kills 70 in brutal airstrikes

Tinubu's decision to remove petrol subsidy best thing to happen to Nigeria - Senator Sani

Tinubu's decision to remove petrol subsidy best thing to happen to Nigeria - Senator Sani

Tinubu reappoints Prof. Mustapha as DG of NBRDA

Tinubu reappoints Prof. Mustapha as DG of NBRDA

APC borrowed ₦5bn for Okpebholo's swearing-in, didn't invite me - Obaseki

APC borrowed ₦5bn for Okpebholo's swearing-in, didn't invite me - Obaseki

Pulse Sports

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

'Thank you Lookman' - Nigerians appreciate CAF POTY nominee for helping Osimhen get 'revenge' against Napoli

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

Victor Osimhen reaches out to ex-Super Eagles striker Ighalo after heartbreaking loss

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Woman trapped in car for 3 days rescued as Spain flood deaths reach 211

Woman trapped in car for 3 days rescued as Spain flood deaths reach 211

Donald Trump and Kamala HarrisJim Vondruska and Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Trump, Harris make their final campaign rounds, millions vote early

Bello

TRENDING: Equatorial Guinea’s Financial Crime Chief Caught in Explosive Sex Tape Scandal with VIPs

Happiest cities in Africa in 2024

Happiest cities in Africa in 2024