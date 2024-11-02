ADVERTISEMENT
British-Nigerian, Kemi Badenoch elected leader of UK Conservative Party

Segun Adeyemi

Kemi Badenoch gives a speech after becoming the new leader of the Conservative party after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest on November 2, 2024 in London, England. [Getty Images]
Badenoch’s win makes her the first black woman to lead a major political party in the United Kingdom.

The 44-year-old clinched the leadership after defeating Robert Jenrick in the final vote, securing 53,806 votes to his 41,388.

Her appointment also positions her as Leader of the Opposition, succeeding Rishi Sunak, who stepped down earlier this year.

The Conservative Party’s announcement of her win on Saturday morning marks a significant shift, with Badenoch pledging to reshape party policies.

“This is a time for us to return to our first principles,” she stated during her campaign.

Kemi Badenoch gives a speech after becoming the new leader of the Conservative party after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest on November 2, 2024 in London, England. [Getty Images]
She emphasised her intention to spearhead a range of policy reviews in the coming months aimed at revitalising Conservative ideals.

Badenoch, raised in Nigeria before moving to the UK, has consistently highlighted her diverse background as a source of strength and resilience.

Her ascent in British politics has been closely watched, with supporters praising her commitment to conservative values and her fresh vision for the party’s future.

Party insiders are hopeful that Badenoch’s leadership will galvanise support ahead of the next general election.

Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians
Meanwhile, she has been criticised recently by Nigeria's former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode.

The ex-minister branded Badenoch a "little girl" for constantly deriding Nigerians in her attempt to assume the leadership of the Conservative Party.

Though born in Wimbledon, Badenoch spent substantial years of childhood in Nigeria before returning to her country of birth as a teenager.

Badenoch has repeatedly explored her Nigerian experience to boost her chances in the contest by narrating tales of her unpleasant experiences growing up in Africa's most populous nation.

In an interview with MailOnline, the 44-year-old politician criticised Nigeria, saying she doesn't want Britain to become like the place she ran away from.

"I will always be grateful for being lucky enough to be born here.

"It was very much fate, and I would do anything for this country – I would go to war for this country, I would fight for this country. I would die for this country.

"This is my country. I love it the way it is. I don't want it to become like the place I ran away from. I want it to get better and better, not just for me, but for the next generation," she said.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa OON (CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission)
Similarly, in 2022, the Chairman of the Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, rebuked Badenoch over her comments on Nigerian politicians.

During her campaign for the Prime Ministerial seat, Badenoch said, "I grew up in Nigeria and I saw firsthand when politicians are in it for themselves. When they use private money as their piggybanks, when they promise the earth and they pollute not just the earth, but the whole political atmosphere with their failure to serve others."

"I came to Britain, determined to make my way in a country where hard work and honesty can take you anywhere," she added.

Segun Adeyemi

