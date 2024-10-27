Fani-Kayode calls UK PM hopeful, Badenoch 'little girl' for attacking Nigerians

Though born in Wimbledon, Badenoch spent substantial years of childhood in Nigeria before returning to her country of birth as a teenager.

The British-Nigerian politician, who has been serving as the Member of Parliament (MP) for North West Essex since 2017, is eyeing the UK Prime Minister seat.

She's currently campaigning to succeed ousted UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, as leader of the Tories.

Badenoch has repeatedly explored her Nigerian experience to boost her chances in the contest by narrating tales of her unpleasant experiences growing up in Africa's most populous nation.

In an interview with MailOnline, the 44-year-old politician criticised Nigeria, saying she doesn’t want Britain to become like the place she ran away from.

“I will always be grateful for being lucky enough to be born here.

“It was very much fate, and I would do anything for this country – I would go to war for this country, I would fight for this country. I would die for this country.

“This is my country. I love it the way it is. I don’t want it to become like the place I ran away from. I want it to get better and better, not just for me, but for the next generation,” she said.

This was after she claimed that her childhood in Nigeria was filled with tales of horror, with screams of neighbours every night being attacked, leading to fears about whether their apartment could be the next.

Fani-Kayode slams Badenoch

In a post on his X account on Saturday, October 26, 2024, Fani-Kayode slammed the UK politician for her negative rhetoric about Nigeria.

“A very s****d little girl and notoriously self-righteous b***h barks. Ever considered staying in the place you “ran away from” and trying to fix it? You are worse than Aunty Jemima, the female version of Uncle Tom.