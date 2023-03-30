6 German states hospital doctors on strike

Several thousand participants were expected at a rally in the Bavarian capital Munich, according to the Marburger Bund association of German doctors, which is demanding a 2.5 per cent increase for 55,000 doctors working in municipal hospitals.

“Our members do not feel taken seriously by the employers so far. We have the impression that the employers want to delay the collective bargaining,” said its president, Andreas Botzlar.

Doctors also planned walk-outs in the states of Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, North Rhine Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Saarland.

According to the union, emergency treatment of patients is guaranteed in affected clinics.