ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

6 German states hospital doctors on strike

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to the union, emergency treatment of patients is guaranteed in affected clinics.

Doctors
Doctors

Recommended articles

Several thousand participants were expected at a rally in the Bavarian capital Munich, according to the Marburger Bund association of German doctors, which is demanding a 2.5 per cent increase for 55,000 doctors working in municipal hospitals.

“Our members do not feel taken seriously by the employers so far. We have the impression that the employers want to delay the collective bargaining,” said its president, Andreas Botzlar.

Doctors also planned walk-outs in the states of Baden-Württemberg, Hesse, North Rhine Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Saarland.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the union, emergency treatment of patients is guaranteed in affected clinics.

Strike action this year affected a number of sectors in Germany, but caused the most chaos in transport, paralysing air and rail connections, as well as municipal bus services.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC, Gov. Matawalle call for review of Zamfara governorship poll results

APC, Gov. Matawalle call for review of Zamfara governorship poll results

Bayelsa-based Journalist to be re-arraigned for alleged defamatory Facebook post

Bayelsa-based Journalist to be re-arraigned for alleged defamatory Facebook post

Labour Party suspends 11 executive members for anti-party activities in Nasarawa State

Labour Party suspends 11 executive members for anti-party activities in Nasarawa State

Omo-Agege didn’t factionalise Delta APC – Campaign spokesman

Omo-Agege didn’t factionalise Delta APC – Campaign spokesman

Tinubu to be one of Nigeria's best president – Lawmaker

Tinubu to be one of Nigeria's best president – Lawmaker

Fani-Kayode calls for arrest of Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

Fani-Kayode calls for arrest of Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar

PDP chieftain advises suspension of Governor Wike over anti-party moves

PDP chieftain advises suspension of Governor Wike over anti-party moves

NPC refutes claims of religious sentiments in 2023 census

NPC refutes claims of religious sentiments in 2023 census

6 German states hospital doctors on strike

6 German states hospital doctors on strike

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NGOZI OKONJO IWEALA

Trade, solution to manage water economics – Okonjo-Iweala

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

Court schedules hearing in lawsuit involving former Pope Benedict XVI

Marburg Virus (Healthnews)

Tanzania confirms outbreak of deadly Marburg virus

Zimbabwe's cholera outbreak, first detected in a township outside the capital Harare earlier this month, prompted the government to declare an emergency in the city after at least 3,000 cases were reported

Zimbabwe sets aside $24m to combat cholera