VIDEO: Police take over Rivers LGAs, patrol secretariats

Segun Adeyemi

The police patrols are intended to reassure the public and deter further violence as authorities work to restore stability in the region.

Policemen flood the streets of Port Harcourt, Rivers State. [Getty Images]
Policemen flood the streets of Port Harcourt, Rivers State. [Getty Images]

The patrol team, led by Commissioner of Police Bala Mustapha, began its operations at the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (LGA) secretariat and then moved on to the Obio/Akpor LGA secretariat.

This proactive measure follows President Bola Tinubu's directive to restore peace and maintain law and order throughout Rivers State.

The President expressed concern over reports of arson and explosions at several local government secretariats following the elections.

READ ALSO: 'My name was only mentioned' - Fubara questions Tinubu's stance on Rivers crisis

In a statement issued by Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu called for restraint among political leaders and supporters.

"The judiciary can settle all political disputes," he asserted. "Self-help has no place in a democratic system, especially after 25 years of continuous democracy."

The President's comments highlight the need for peaceful resolutions to political conflicts and reinforce the importance of upholding the rule of law.

See videos below:

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro.

