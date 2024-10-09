VIDEO: Police take over Rivers LGAs, patrol secretariats

The patrol team, led by Commissioner of Police Bala Mustapha, began its operations at the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (LGA) secretariat and then moved on to the Obio/Akpor LGA secretariat.

This proactive measure follows President Bola Tinubu's directive to restore peace and maintain law and order throughout Rivers State.

The President expressed concern over reports of arson and explosions at several local government secretariats following the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued by Special Adviser Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu called for restraint among political leaders and supporters.

"The judiciary can settle all political disputes," he asserted. "Self-help has no place in a democratic system, especially after 25 years of continuous democracy."

The President's comments highlight the need for peaceful resolutions to political conflicts and reinforce the importance of upholding the rule of law.

The police patrols are intended to reassure the public and deter further violence as authorities work to restore stability in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT