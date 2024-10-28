ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Onanuga defends purchase of new presidential jet for Tinubu

Segun Adeyemi

Amid public concern over government expenditure, Onanuga emphasised that safeguarding the president's life should remain a priority.

Nigerian government purchased a forfeited aircraft from German bank for President Bola Tinubu. [Facebook]
He stressed that the decision prioritised the president's safety amid growing concerns over aircraft malfunctions.

Speaking on Channels Television's "Inside Sources," Onanuga highlighted the critical condition of the current presidential jet and added that maintenance costs had become unsustainable.

He said, "People should try to prioritise the safety of the president. I'm not sure anybody wishes for our president to go and crash in the air. We want his safety so that he can hand over to whoever wants to take over from him."

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, reportedly advised Onanuga on the issue, revealing that ongoing malfunctions posed serious safety risks for the president.

This is not the first time the state of the Presidential Air Fleet has been scrutinised. Earlier this year, a technical failure in the vice-presidential jet prevented Vice President Kashim Shettima from attending the 2024 US-Africa Business Summit.

Additionally, in December last year, the Nigerian Air Force listed a Falcon 900B presidential aircraft for sale and invited bids from interested buyers.

Similarly, the Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, has raised concerns over a potential danger to Vice President Kashim Shettima's life.

His concerns were labelled around the "faulty" presidential aircraft he uses for official engagements across the globe.

During his recent diplomatic mission, Shettima's plane suffered a mishap, raising concerns over its safety risk to the Vice President's life.

This incident forced Shettima to cancel his trip to the Commonwealth Summit in Samoa after his aircraft suffered windshield damage at JFK Airport in New York.

