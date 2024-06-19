ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News

VIDEO: Akpabio claims reintroducing national anthem might have curbed banditry

Segun Adeyemi

Many Nigerians have described reintroducing the new national anthem as a waste of time and misplaced priorities.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Facebook]
Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Facebook]

Recommended articles

He made this remark on Monday, June 18, 2024 during a visit to the Nigerian Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies in Abuja.

Akpabio emphasised that the bill to revert the national anthem is significant for the 10th Assembly alongside the student loan bill.

He said, “The bill that was sent to us by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on student loan and scholarship programme to enable Nigerian vulnerable students the privilege to obtain higher education and as I speak to you now, over 30,000 Nigerian students have been selected to benefit from that scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The other one of social impact is reverting to our old national anthem. A lot of people are not aware that there was a panel set up made up of Nigerians to receive … from all over the world in 1959. So when people are saying we are bringing you colonial anthem, please look into the history of the ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee.’

“If we kept to that national anthem, we probably would not have banditry today in Nigeria because if you take your neighbour as your brother, you would not want to kill your brother.”

The National Assembly’s decision to pass the bill and the president’s approval of the new national anthem triggered criticism from Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many described it as a waste of time and misplaced priorities amidst the incessant insecurity and economic hardship.

Prominent personalities, such as Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, Senator Shehu Sani, Oby Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu, and others, have criticised the reintroduction of the old national anthem.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. He is a member of the Association of West Africa Legislative Correspondents (AWALCO) and has covered the ECOWAS for the past two years. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ondo lawmaker donates ₦7.5m to entrepreneurs for local economic growth

Ondo lawmaker donates ₦7.5m to entrepreneurs for local economic growth

Cholera won't lead to death with prompt preventive treatment

Cholera won't lead to death with prompt preventive treatment

Alia better than previous Benue Govs, will win 2027 2nd tenure - Ex-PDP chairman

Alia better than previous Benue Govs, will win 2027 2nd tenure - Ex-PDP chairman

APC's call for state of emergency in Rivers sparks fresh reaction

APC's call for state of emergency in Rivers sparks fresh reaction

Ogun doctors set for strike over poor working conditions, give Govt 21-day ultimatum

Ogun doctors set for strike over poor working conditions, give Govt 21-day ultimatum

Parents should watch for early signs of cancer in kids for prompt medical treatment

Parents should watch for early signs of cancer in kids for prompt medical treatment

Governor AbdulRazaq reshuffles cabinet members, redeploys commissioners

Governor AbdulRazaq reshuffles cabinet members, redeploys commissioners

US lawmakers visit Nigeria, seek release of detained Binance executive

US lawmakers visit Nigeria, seek release of detained Binance executive

Cross River REC wants Nigerians to vote out under-performing leaders

Cross River REC wants Nigerians to vote out under-performing leaders

Pulse Sports

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Chef' Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day [Twitter:@jidesanwoolu]

Sanwo-Olu channels his inner Hilda Baci on Father's Day

Edo State Governorship candidate, Patience Ndidi. [Vanguard]

Edo governorship candidate applauds Nigerian fathers for their sacrifices

A boy in the kitchen doing the dishes [iStock]

Why Nigerian parents must involve boys in house chores just like girls

Aerial view on Lagos island and the Lagos harbour. [Getty Images]

Reps approved Shippers Council Regulatory Bill gets crucial backing