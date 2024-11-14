Why I declared war against street beggars in Abuja - Wike

Wike clarified his stance during a live media briefing on Wednesday, November 13, where he cited security concerns as the primary motivation.

"Abuja is not meant to be a beggar’s city," the former Rivers State governor asserted, responding to public outcry over the sweep.

Wike rejects poverty excuse amid clampdown on beggars in Abuja

Critics argue the crackdown is unnecessary, especially amid Nigeria's economic challenges, where many resort to begging due to a lack of opportunities.

However, Wike rejected poverty as a justification, pointing to the potential security risks associated with unchecked street presence.

"There is nowhere in this world where you can say employment has been provided for everybody," he stated.

He argued that the security threats posed by beggars, including the possibility that some act as informants for terrorists, cannot be ignored.

“We are talking about security threats and they are saying because of poverty. We should stop using poverty as an excuse for security threats," he said.

They could be terrorist informant - Wike

Highlighting the risk, he warned, "You can just see somebody sitting on the side of your house, pretending to be a beggar, but he is an informant."

Wike's crackdown, he insists, is part of a broader effort to enhance security in Abuja and prevent criminal elements from exploiting vulnerabilities.