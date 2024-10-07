ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Tinubu's minister finally reacts to NYSC certificate scandal on live TV

Segun Adeyemi

Musawa remains focused on her ministerial duties, emphasising she will not be distracted by the ongoing discussion.

Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa. [Twitter:@shehu_mahdi]
Despite questions about her NYSC certificate, Musawa maintains that she has done nothing wrong and suggests that details of the situation remain misunderstood. Appearing on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Sunday, October 6, Musawa declared, “The fact that I am sitting here means that I didn’t do anything wrong.”

She added, “There have been so many different accounts of that particular situation... Social media has just run rife with different accounts.”

The controversy began during Musawa’s 2023 ministerial screening when she failed to produce evidence of completing the mandatory NYSC scheme.

Nevertheless, President Bola Tinubu’s administration proceeded with her confirmation. Following her appointment, a legal suit was filed against her, claiming she did not meet the NYSC requirements for federal office.

However, in April 2024, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed the case, stating the plaintiffs lacked the legal standing to sue.

Musawa hinted she may share her full side of the story in the future, remarking, “One day, I will come out with my account... I have probably done more NYSC than you. I have done at least two NYSCs in my life.”

