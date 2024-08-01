Protest: 'Tinubu playing politics with citizens' wellbeing' - Paul Ibe

Ibe expressed his concerns over the President's approach to governance, stating that it has remained unchanged from his campaign days.

"The tragedy of the incompetent and clueless Tinubu administration is that even as citizens are complaining about the decimation of their lives by his trial-and-error policies, he continues to play politics with their wellbeing," Ibe declared.

This statement underscores the mounting discontent among Nigerians, who are increasingly feeling the impact of the government's policies on their daily lives.

Allegations against Tinubu

Ibe further accused President Tinubu of fostering division within the country, particularly between the Igbo and Yoruba communities.

"His template from campaign to governance has not changed: create divisions, pitch the Igbos against the Yorubas (by manufacturing discord where none exists); deploy the political oro and hand out stipends to buy their loyalty," he said.

The statement underscores some political figures' deep-seated frustration and dissatisfaction with the current administration's leadership.

Ibe's remark that "Every day is for the thief but one day belongs to the owner of the house" suggests a belief that justice will eventually prevail.