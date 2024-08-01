ADVERTISEMENT
Protest: 'Tinubu playing politics with citizens' wellbeing' - Paul Ibe

Segun Adeyemi

Ibe's statement underscores some political figures' deep-seated frustration and dissatisfaction with the current administration's leadership.

Nigerians have kicked against signing of the Samoa agreement by the government of President Bola Tinubu.


Ibe expressed his concerns over the President's approach to governance, stating that it has remained unchanged from his campaign days.

"The tragedy of the incompetent and clueless Tinubu administration is that even as citizens are complaining about the decimation of their lives by his trial-and-error policies, he continues to play politics with their wellbeing," Ibe declared.

This statement underscores the mounting discontent among Nigerians, who are increasingly feeling the impact of the government's policies on their daily lives.

READ ALSO: Police fire tear gas at protesters in Kano

Ibe further accused President Tinubu of fostering division within the country, particularly between the Igbo and Yoruba communities.

"His template from campaign to governance has not changed: create divisions, pitch the Igbos against the Yorubas (by manufacturing discord where none exists); deploy the political oro and hand out stipends to buy their loyalty," he said.



READ ALSO: 2 opposing youth groups clash in Lagos, one against hardship, other defending Govt

Ibe's remark that "Every day is for the thief but one day belongs to the owner of the house" suggests a belief that justice will eventually prevail.

This critique from a prominent adviser to a former Vice President highlights Nigeria's intense political tensions and challenges as citizens call for more effective and inclusive governance.

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria.

