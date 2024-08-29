Tinubu departs Nigeria for crucial meeting in China

This visit comes at a critical time, as Nigeria faces a significant diplomatic and legal challenge following the recent seizure of its presidential jets by a Chinese firm.

According to a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu will engage in high-level discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and meet with Chinese business leaders on the sidelines of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.

"The President will hold meetings with Chinese business leaders, aiming to strengthen bilateral relations and attract investments into Nigeria," Ngelale said.

However, Tinubu's trip is overshadowed by the ongoing legal dispute with Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Limited, a Chinese firm that recently won a court case in France.

The ruling allowed the firm to seize three Nigerian presidential jets undergoing maintenance in France as security for claims stemming from a long-standing arbitration case involving the Ogun State government.

This development adds a layer of complexity to Tinubu's mission, raising concerns about Nigeria's diplomatic standing and the potential impact on future relations with China and other global partners.