Tinubu heads to China for talks with Xi Jinping amid asset seizure saga

Segun Adeyemi

The China–Africa Cooperation Summit presents a critical opportunity for Tinubu to seek a resolution to the asset dispute while strengthening Nigeria's economic position on the global stage.

Representing the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Tinubu, who chairs the ECOWAS Authority, will focus on discussions concerning regional peace and security.

The visit comes at a pivotal moment, as Chinese firm Zhongshan Fucheng Industrial Investment Co. Limited is seizing Nigerian assets.

Pulse Nigeria reports that the Chinese firm seized assets ranging from properties in Liverpool to a Dassault Falcon 7X in Paris, a Boeing 737, and an Airbus A330, with the most recent Bombardier 6000 in Canada.

A recent ruling by a French court granted the firm the right to seize three Nigerian presidential jets currently in France.

This decision is linked to a long-standing arbitration dispute between the firm and the Ogun State government.

Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu's spokesperson, highlighted that the trip aims to enhance Nigeria's economic ties with China.

He emphasised the importance of the summit in fostering significant bilateral relations and economic benefits.

Former UN Deputy Permanent Representative Usman Sarki has urged immediate diplomatic action to resolve the asset seizure issue.

Sarki believes a direct engagement between Tinubu and Xi Jinping could help address the ongoing conflict and restore Nigerian assets.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

