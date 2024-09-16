ADVERTISEMENT
BREAKING: Tinubu arrives in Maiduguri to condole with flood victims

Segun Adeyemi

The visit comes amid the state government's relentless efforts to manage the aftermath of the flood and restore normalcy, instilling hope in the residents.

President Bola Tinubu welcomed by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State. [X, formerly Twitter]
President Bola Tinubu welcomed by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State. [X, formerly Twitter]

The president arrived at approximately 3:15 pm and was warmly welcomed by Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum.

Pulse Nigeria reports that the tragic flood on Monday, September 9, submerged almost half of Maiduguri, displacing thousands of residents.

The state government has responded by establishing 36 camps to shelter those affected.

During his visit, President Tinubu is scheduled to meet with the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar-Garbai El-Kaneni, to pay his respects and discuss the region's recovery efforts.

He is also expected to visit one of the relief camps housing displaced families.

President Tinubu, deeply concerned about the plight of the residents, is set to address them, offering comfort and pledging federal support to aid recovery.

"We stand with the people of Borno during this difficult time," said a presidential official, emphasising the government's commitment to providing relief to those affected by the disaster.

The visit comes amid the state government's relentless efforts to manage the aftermath of the flood and restore normalcy, instilling hope in the residents.

