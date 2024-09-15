Atiku donates ₦100m to victims of Borno flood disaster

Atiku announced the donation on Sunday during a sympathy visit to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno in Maiduguri.

Atiku prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives and speedy recovery for the injured as well as those who lost their properties.

The former vice president also urged for more support from organisations and philanthropists to the government and people of Borno to facilitate the recovery process.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged for an investigation of the cause of the incident for adequate measures to prevent future occurrences.