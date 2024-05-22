ADVERTISEMENT
Tinubu appoints Shehu Muhammed as new FRSC Marshal

Segun Adeyemi

Mohammed, who formerly served as an Assistant Corps Marshal, assumed his new role on May 20, 2024.

This was stated in a statement released on Wednesday, May 22, by Segun Imohiosen, the Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The statement read, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Assistant Corps Marshal Mohammed Shehu as the Corps Marshal/Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Road Safety Commission.

“The appointment is for an initial period of four years with effect from May 20, 2024, to the relevant provisions of the Act establishing the Commission.

“President Tinubu tasks the appointee to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment.”

Mohammed’s appointment is slated for an initial term of four years.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

