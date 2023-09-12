ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  sports

The Best Sports for a Healthier You: Heart, back, and mind

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByEG

Engaging in sports is not just about being physically active, it's about holistic well-being.
Engaging in sports is not just about being physically active, it's about holistic well-being.

Recommended articles

Dive into the benefits and learn how these activities can transform your well-being.

  • Walking and Running: Simple yet powerful. Whether you prefer a calm stroll or a brisk run, both activities are great for cardiovascular health. They help increase blood circulation, reduce cholesterol, and manage blood pressure.
  • Swimming: Known for its low-impact nature, swimming gives your heart a great workout. It aids in enhancing your heart rate without stressing your body.
  • Cycling: Whether stationary or on the go, cycling is an excellent way to improve cardiovascular health. It combines aerobic exercise with muscle-building, benefiting the heart immensely.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Yoga: This ancient practice is not just about flexibility; it's about strength too. Specific yoga poses target the back muscles, promoting strength and reducing the risk of injuries.
  • Pilates: Centered on core strength, Pilates goes a long way in supporting the back. It focuses on proper alignment and balance, which are crucial for a healthy back.
  • Weight Training: Done right, weight training can be a backbone's best friend. Ensure proper form and start with lighter weights to avoid any injuries.
  • Martial Arts: Beyond physical strength, martial arts like Karate, Taekwondo, and Judo offer mental benefits. They teach discipline, focus, and patience.
  • Chess: Often referred to as a sport of the mind, chess requires strategic thinking and foresight, training your brain to be sharp and agile.
  • Team Sports: Basketball, football, or volleyball—team sports aren't just about physical prowess. They enhance communication skills, teamwork, and strategy-building, all of which stimulate the mind.

In the realm of strategic thinking and mental stimulation, it's also fascinating how sports betting, particularly with platforms like Surebet, has garnered interest. Surebet247 offers a comprehensive sportsbook that can appeal to sports enthusiasts who love to engage their minds in predicting game outcomes. However, remember to approach such activities responsibly and ensure it remains a fun activity rather than a necessity.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Dance: Be it ballet, contemporary, or salsa, dancing not only elevates mood but also enhances joint health and flexibility.
  • Tai Chi: Often referred to as “meditation in motion,” Tai Chi is a gentle exercise that promotes joint flexibility and reduces the risk of osteoarthritis.
  • Aerobics: High-intensity exercises or aerobics classes can help increase lung capacity, making oxygen utilization more efficient.
  • Mountain Climbing: The high altitudes challenge the lungs, gradually enhancing respiratory efficiency.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Weight-bearing Exercises: Activities such as weightlifting, walking, and tennis can stimulate bone cells and promote bone density.
  • Jumping Sports: Sports like basketball or volleyball, where one frequently jumps, can improve bone health and reduce the risk of osteoporosis in the long run.
  • Resistance Training: This form of exercise uses resistance or weights to build muscle strength, endurance, and size.
  • Gymnastics: An all-around workout, gymnastics engages different muscle groups, leading to a well-toned physique.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Skating and Skateboarding: These sports challenge one’s equilibrium, thereby improving balance and coordination.
  • Archery: It requires a fine balance between control and release, enhancing hand-eye coordination.
  • Moderate Exercise: Regular, moderate exercise, like brisk walking or light jogging, can stimulate the immune system, helping the body defend itself against pathogens and reduce the risk of illnesses.
  • Team Sports: Engaging in team sports, like soccer or basketball, not only burns calories but also promotes the production of white blood cells, which are crucial in fighting off infections.
ADVERTISEMENT
  • Collaborative Sports: Sports like football, basketball, and volleyball require players to communicate, collaborate, and strategize together, leading to improved interpersonal skills and teamwork.
  • Tennis and Badminton: While these can be played one-on-one, they still foster a sense of respect, fairness, and camaraderie among players.
  • Training Routines: Almost all sports require some form of training, which instills discipline and dedication in participants.
  • Mastery and Progress: Sports like gymnastics or figure skating require years of practice to master, teaching individuals the value of persistence and commitment.
  • Endorphin Release: Physical activity, irrespective of the sport, leads to the release of endorphins. These natural mood lifters combat stress and promote a sense of well-being.
  • Mindfulness and Focus: Sports like archery or golf require immense concentration, offering players a chance to be in the moment, diverting their mind from daily stresses.
ADVERTISEMENT

It's evident that sports offer a plethora of benefits beyond just physical health. They mold our character, teach us life skills, provide social interactions, and keep our mind sharp and resilient. Whether you’re diving into the depths of the ocean, sprinting on a track, or maneuvering a chess piece, sports, in their myriad forms, nurture us in unique, multifaceted ways.

Engaging in sports is not just about being physically active; it's about holistic well-being. From boosting cardiovascular health, supporting the spinal structure, to sharpening the mind, sports have undeniable benefits. And as we look at ways to enrich our lives, incorporating these activities can pave the way for a healthier, happier life.

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByEG

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria postal service generates ₦3.01bn in 2022

Nigeria postal service generates ₦3.01bn in 2022

10 abducted Benue Links passengers still in captivity - Commissioner

10 abducted Benue Links passengers still in captivity - Commissioner

Tinubu is trying to crush energy costs after distributing palliatives — Ajuri

Tinubu is trying to crush energy costs after distributing palliatives — Ajuri

The Best Sports for a Healthier You: Heart, back, and mind

The Best Sports for a Healthier You: Heart, back, and mind

De-criminalise suicide in Nigeria - Experts urge FG

De-criminalise suicide in Nigeria - Experts urge FG

Gov Abiodun blasts Gbenga Daniel, and his wife following demolition of their building

Gov Abiodun blasts Gbenga Daniel, and his wife following demolition of their building

'Judgement passed is far from justice' - Katsina PDP rejects PEPC verdict

'Judgement passed is far from justice' - Katsina PDP rejects PEPC verdict

Plateau APC congratulates Lalong over tribunal victory

Plateau APC congratulates Lalong over tribunal victory

MSMEs set to execute interventions for 1.3m beneficiaries in 17 States, FCT

MSMEs set to execute interventions for 1.3m beneficiaries in 17 States, FCT

Pulse Sports

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

English Premier League 2023/24 season is now in full flight, and with August's results in the books, we look ahead to a hectic September schedule.

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange

Engaging in sports is not just about being physically active, it's about holistic well-being.

The Best Sports for a Healthier You: Heart, back, and mind