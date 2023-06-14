Heineken creates memorable experiences for football fans at the UCL Final in Lagos

The UCL final stands at the peak of the European league football calendar, and this year, at Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Saturday, June 10, the epic clash between Manchester City and Inter Milan unfolded. The electrifying watch parties took place at Cubana Hut and Grill, Ikeja, and Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island, to celebrate exceptional talent and foster a spirit of competition.

The watch party featured adrenaline-releasing performances from Afrobeats stars such as Omah Lay, Fave, Bayanni, Minz, and hype man, Toby Shang. It was an atmosphere of excitement where fans connected, discussed their expectations for the match, and enjoyed their cold glasses of Heineken. The emotional frenzy exemplifies the heart of the UCL experience and aligns with Heineken's brand DNA.

As a brand that recognises the importance of engaging football fans and showcasing football legends, Heineken invited notable figures to the event, including Super Falcon captain, Onome Ebi; former Super Eagles players, Julius Aghahowa and Austin Eguaveon. UCL Cup winner and former Ajax FC Amsterdam player, Finidi George was also at the watch party. The presence of these football icons added to the excitement and created an unforgettable experience for both fans and celebrities, who had a swell time predicting and watching the game.

The UCL final ended in a 1-0 victory for Manchester City, crowning the Premier League team as the Champions of Europe and securing their first-ever treble. Heineken's involvement as a sponsor for the just concluded final further solidifies its position as a global leader in sports sponsorship.

