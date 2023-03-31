Betting sites in Nigeria 2023: All you need to know

The Best Betting Sites in Nigeria 2023

Top Betting sites in Nigeria Welcome offer Best feature of the Betting Sites Bookmaker Sign up link Betano 100% welcome bonus A variety of sports betting options Bet9ja Welcome bonus of up to 100 000 NGN Availability of various sports events and casino Bet9ja Nigeria Sport Betting, Premier League Odds, Casino, Bet Betking Welcome bonus of up to 100 000 NGN A wide variety of sports betting market Sports | Sports Betting | Football Betting Online | BetKing BET365 100% match first deposit bonus Live to bet and live streaming service www.bet365.com Betway 100% welcome bonus of up to 100 000 NGN Bet builder/ free bets/ cash out Betway | Best online sports betting | 100% First Deposit Offer

In the table below, we have analyzed the top betting sites in Nigeria based on the following criteria:

First deposit bonus

Features

Our Top pick for betting sites in Nigeria

Betano (9/10) Bet9ja (9/10) Betking (8/10) BET365 (8/10) Betway (7/10)

Betano has a ranking score of 9/10 due to its wholesome features such as welcome bonuses, easy navigation, promotions, and bonuses. Bet365 has a rank score of 8/10 because it does not offer huge odds as compared to other bookmakers. Bet9ja has a 9/10 rank score due to its limited payment options.

1. Betano - Great betting site in Nigeria

Betano is a popular betting site in Europe with a vast range of sports events, online casinos, and more. It also has fascinating features plus attractive betting options.

Pulse Nigeria

Here is why you should wager on betano once made available in Nigeria:

100% welcome bonus for sports betting

Casino welcome bonus plus free spins

A wide range of betting options

2. Bet9ja - An ante bookmaker with huge odds

Bet9ja is one of the best ante betting sites in Nigeria, especially for soccer games. It offers new users a welcome bonus of up to 100 000 NGN and old users, remarkable promotions. You will find a wholesome spectrum of sports events, slots, casinos, live betting, and more.

Pulse Nigeria

It is owned by KC Gaming Network Limited and is licenced by the Lagos State Lotteries Board. Its website and mobile app are fully supported in English.

We recommend this Bet9ja for the following reasons:

Cash rewards for both old and new users

Easy sign up process

Online casino games

3. Betking - Best betting markets

Betking is one of the betting sites in Nigeria with the best betting options. It offers new users a welcome bonus of up to 100 000 NGN. It has a great collection of sports events, cash out, in-betting, live streaming services, vast payment options, and more.

Pulse Nigeria

It is owned by Blue Lake Ventures and governed by the Lagos State Lotteries Board. Its mobile app has a great user-friendly interface for berries.

We recommend this sportsbook due to the following reasons :

Numerous payment options

Big odds for each match

The huge accumulation of bonuses and promotions

4. Bet365 - Great betting options

BET365 is one of the betting sites in Nigeria and by default, in the world with awesome betting options on any sporting event. It offers new users a 100% welcome bonus, and old players promotions. There are several sports events, online casinos, live streaming services, in-betting features, and more on BET365.

BET365 Nigeria is licensed by the Lagos State Lotteries Board and the National Lottery Regulation Commission. The operators also developed a mobile app ( android and iOS devices) for users' easy wagering on the go.

Here's why we recommend BET365:

Timely response from the customer support team

Regular bonuses and promotions

No withdrawal limit

5. Betway - Top betting sites in Nigeria

Betway is one of the best betting sites in Nigeria that offers a 100% welcome bonus of up to 100 000 NGN to new users and regular promotions to veteran players.

Pulse Nigeria

It is owned by Digi Bay Limited and licensed by the Lagos State Government and the National Government of Nigeria.

Betway offers a vast array of sports events ranging from football to brandy, online casinos, virtual, various payment options, in-betting features, and more. Also, it has a mobile app for both android and iOS devices.

We recommend Betway for the following reasons:

Huge odds

Welcome bonus and regular promotions for both old and new users

Cash-out offer

Without a doubt, Betway is one of the best bookmakers in Nigeria.

How to choose which bookmaker to bet on

Here are the factors to consider when choosing betting sites in Nigeria to place a bet on:

Legality

It is best to choose betting sites in Nigeria that are duly regulated by the appropriate gambling commission before you can place bets on them.

Live betting

Go for betting sites in Nigeria that have an extensive in-play betting market as it often comes along with big odds.

Live streaming

Betting sites in Nigeria with live streaming features enable users to watch ongoing matches in real time. This is why you should consider bookmakers with huge Tv deals, especially in sports events.

Sports betting

Choose a bookmaker that will offer you the particular sports event that you would love to play. Remember that not every Nigerian betting site has a variety of sports events to offer.

Pulse Nigeria

Cash out feature

Opt for bookmakers with a cash out feature. Note that cash out features enable users to manage their wagering risks and avoid the total loss of their betting amount.

How to register on the betting sites

By default, here are the generic steps for registering on any Nigerian betting site:

Visit the betting site Tap on the register button Fill in the empty fields provided by the betting site Complete registration and click on the submit button Follow the instructions indicated on the betting site to login

Best football betting sites

The best football betting sites in Nigeria are:

Betway 22bet Sportybet BET365 Betking Bet9ja 1xbet Parimatch Betwinner Wazobet Frapapa

Payment methods used in betting sites

Withdrawal options

The most popular withdrawal option on betting sites in Nigeria is a direct bank transfer to the user's account. This is prominent with all bookmakers in Nigeria. Other withdrawal options include Opay, Flutterwave, Paystack, and more.

Pulse Nigeria

Deposit options

The deposit options available on most betting sites in Nigeria include Flutterwave, Opay, Mastercard, Verve Card, Visa Card, E-wallets, Paystack, bank transfer, and more.

Why trust International betting sites?

International betting sites are licensed by gambling authorities that ensure that they not only stick to the rules but also keep their customer's data safe. Furthermore, bettors will have access to place bets on international sports events displayed on the betting site.

Different types of bets in online bookmakers

1X2 bets

This type of bet has three probable outcomes: bettors are expected to choose just one from - Home - Draw - Away.

Double chance

This type of bet allows bettors to choose from 3 probable outcomes such as Home win or Draw - Away Win or Draw, Home or Away win.

Draw no bet

This type of bet indicates that both teams must end in a draw. It is popular in football events.

Both teams score

As the name depicts, both teams involved are expected to score at least a goal in this type of bet.

Odd/even

This type of bet requires bettors to indicate the outcome of a sports event whether it will result as odd or even.

Prop bets

Prop bets have to do with a vast spectrum of bets. The assumption behind prop bets is to predict if a team will get more corner kicks and bookings or more.

FAQs on best bookmarks in Nigeria

Will I be given a welcome bonus when I sign up on a betting site?

Yes, most betting sites in Nigeria offer new users a welcome bonus once they sign up on their websites.

What features do these betting sites have?

The aforementioned betting sites have impressive features such as in-betting, live streaming, cash-out, bet builder, and more.

Who do I reach out to when I have a query?

Each of the betting sites mentioned in this article has a customer care support team that can be contacted via the channels provided on their official website.

Can I use my welcome bonus to wager on casinos?

It solely depends on the betting site you signed up for. To be certain that you can wager on the casino with your welcome bonus, ensure you read the policy of the betting site.

Our top pick from all bookmakers in Nigeria

Among the betting sites discussed, Betano is our top pick because it not only gives bettors access to various tournaments to bet on but also makes their gaming experience phenomenal, blended with ease of use and navigation. Hence, we recommend Betano for Nigerian players.

