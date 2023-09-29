ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  sports

1XCUP in Lagos - Football tournament for amateurs with ₦5,000,000 prize pool

Pulse Mix

#Featureby1xBet

1xBet organises 1XBET CUP football tournament, where 40 Lagos amateur teams compete for a 5,000,000 NGN.
1xBet organises 1XBET CUP football tournament, where 40 Lagos amateur teams compete for a 5,000,000 NGN.

1xBet organises the 1XBET CUP football tournament, where 40 Lagos amateur teams compete for a 5,000,000 NGN. Company representatives announced it at a press conference on September 25.

Recommended articles

“I am pleased to announce a fantastic initiative by the bookmaker 1xBet, bringing an actual holiday to all players and fans in Lagos! We hold a 1XCUP for amateur teams and give the winners substantial cash prizes.

1xBet will ensure that every 1XCUP match turns into a football festival. The footballers will play in professional stadiums while fans will experience unforgettable emotions and take part in many promos and contests!” – noted EWUZIE Chigozie Nnanna, Business development manager of 1xBet Nigeria.

The 1XCUP will feature 8 amateur football teams from the 5 Lagos districts: Badagry, Epe, Ikorodu, Lagos Mainland, and Lagos Island.
The 1XCUP will feature 8 amateur football teams from the 5 Lagos districts: Badagry, Epe, Ikorodu, Lagos Mainland, and Lagos Island. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The 1XCUP will be held from October 3 to November 17. It will feature 8 amateur football teams from the 5 Lagos districts: Badagry, Epe, Ikorodu, Lagos Mainland, and Lagos Island. 40 squads in total. At the group stage, teams will be divided into 2 groups of 4. The conference winner is chosen in a match between the two groups' leaders.

  • Lagos Mainland Conference (Nitel Stadium): group stage October 3-11, region final on October 13.
  • Badagry Conference (LASU Stadium): group stage October 17-25, region final on October 27.
  • Ikorodu Conference (Strong Tower Academy): group stage October 17-25, region final on October 27.
  • Epe Conference (Odion Ighalo Stadium): group stage October 31 - November 8, region final on November 10.
  • Lagos Island Conference (Island Campos Stadium): group stage October 31 - November 8, region final on November 10.
The organisers will definitely make this event an actual sports holiday!
The organisers will definitely make this event an actual sports holiday! Pulse Nigeria

Each conference winner and three teams from the group stage will advance to the final part to get a Wild Card. The quarter-finals and the semi-finals will be held from November 13 to November 15 at the Nitel Ground, while the final and third-place match will be on November 17, 2023 at the Onikan Stadium.

Each conference winner and three teams from the group stage will advance to the final part to get a Wild Card.
Each conference winner and three teams from the group stage will advance to the final part to get a Wild Card. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The 1XCUP prize pool is 5,000,000 NGN:

  • First place – 1,000,000 NGN
  • Second place – 500,000 NGN
  • Third place – 300,000 NGN
  • Best team of the tournament – 200,000 NGN
  • Tournament most valuable player – 150,000 NGN
  • Best scorer – 150,000 NGN
  • Best Goalkeeper – 150,000 NGN
  • Winner Trophy cost is 2,000,000 NGN
  • Medals cost is 550,000 NGN
The quarter-finals and the semi-finals will be held from November 13 to November 15 at the Nitel Ground, while the final and third-place match will be on November 17, 2023 at the Onikan Stadium.
The quarter-finals and the semi-finals will be held from November 13 to November 15 at the Nitel Ground, while the final and third-place match will be on November 17, 2023 at the Onikan Stadium. Pulse Nigeria

1xBet is the sponsor of tournaments under the auspices of Confédération Africaine de Football and the Nigerian football club Akwa United F.C. The bookmaker supports aspiring football players and amateur squads.

1xBet is the sponsor of tournaments under the auspices of Confédération Africaine de Football and the Nigerian football club Akwa United F.C.
1xBet is the sponsor of tournaments under the auspices of Confédération Africaine de Football and the Nigerian football club Akwa United F.C. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigerians not only love but adore football! The football passion has become part of the Nigerian national culture. In any city, on any suitable site, you can see football players kicking the ball. I am happy that 1xBet invests in Nigerian football development and support,” said EWUZIE Chigozie Nnanna, Business development manager of 1xBet Nigeria.

All Lagos residents are invited to the stadiums to support their local teams and enjoy the 1XCUP.
All Lagos residents are invited to the stadiums to support their local teams and enjoy the 1XCUP. Pulse Nigeria

1xBet invites all Lagos residents to the stadiums to support their local teams and enjoy the 1XCUP. The organizers will make this event an actual sports holiday!

1xBet Cup: sport for everyone!

---

ADVERTISEMENT

#Featureby1xBet

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG unveils cardiac emergency response box to respond to heart emergencies

FG unveils cardiac emergency response box to respond to heart emergencies

Tribunal sacks Plateau speaker

Tribunal sacks Plateau speaker

EKEDC invests on network infrastructural development

EKEDC invests on network infrastructural development

1XCUP in Lagos - Football tournament for amateurs with ₦5,000,000 prize pool

1XCUP in Lagos - Football tournament for amateurs with ₦5,000,000 prize pool

Nigerians react as Amaechi, Adeyanju spotted in Law School

Nigerians react as Amaechi, Adeyanju spotted in Law School

FAAC disburses ₦1.1trn to FG, States, LGCs for August

FAAC disburses ₦1.1trn to FG, States, LGCs for August

Lagos Govt shuts down Ladipo spare parts market over environmental offences

Lagos Govt shuts down Ladipo spare parts market over environmental offences

Commission urges Akwa Ibom State to change school board nomenclature

Commission urges Akwa Ibom State to change school board nomenclature

283 students bag 1st class degrees at Covenant University

283 students bag 1st class degrees at Covenant University

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

From left: Store Operation Manager, Betway NigeriaLimited, Mr. Ndubuisi Nwadibia; Field Marketing Supervisor, Betway NigeriaLimited, Mr. Nicholas Agabi; Chief Operating Officer, Otunba KunleOlamuyiwa; Master Of the Ceremony/ Nollywood Actor, Amb. BamideleFagboyo; guest, (Baba Kamo), Mr. Yahaya Habeeb Olatunji and guest,Film Maker, Mr. Ayoola Benedict, during the Commissioning of BetwayNew Ojodu Berger Experience Center in Lagos. 23/9/2023.

Betway Nigeria unveils new experience center in Ojodu Berger, Lagos State

BetCorrect is best betting site, best odds, unique markets, highest odds, correct score predictions, including special live betting markets, super defender, aviator games and lots more.

How do you make your Bet Correct?