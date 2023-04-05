1xbet app Nigeria 2023: Download for iOS & Android

1xbet App Review

1xbet is popular among Nigerian bettors owing to its large collection of sports events ranging from football to futsal, its big odds, and its quality mobile app.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, the operators have made the 1xbet app download available for both iOS ( Version 12.0/more) and android ( Version 5.0/more) devices in Nigeria. After the 1xbet app download, Nigerian punters are allowed to place bets on various sports betting markets, casinos, and TOTO.

Casino lovers will get to enjoy a pleasant gaming experience while playing any of the slots on the 1xbet’s casino section via the 1xbet apk. The Esports enthusiasts are not also left out, as there is also a section mapped with lovely games just for them.

The betting app has a unique visual design made of white and blue colours that can work perfectly with any mobile screen size. By default, the 1xbet mobile app is user-friendly, intuitive, and very simple to launch on your mobile device.

How to download 1xbet App Nigeria

This section discusses all you require to download the 1xbet app. The 1xbet app download is available for both Android and iOS devices. And guess what? It is free to download on the 1xbet website.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

How to download for Android

Here are the simple steps on how to download the 1xbet app for android devices with Version 5 or more:

Visit the 1xbet official homepage Search for the application page and tap on it Go to the bottom of the screen and tap on the Android button ( this indicates that you are about to download the 1xbet android app) Go to your phone settings and enable Install Unknown Apps Instantly the 1xbet app will begin download and once it is completed, proceed to launch the app Log in to your 1xbet account

How to download for iOS

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the seamless steps on how to download the 1xbet app on iOS devices with Version 12 or more:

Go to the 1xbet official website Search for the app page on the 1xbet website Tap on the iOS button ( this green button indicates the apk download for iOS devices) The operators of this betting site will redirect you to the Apple Store (Ensure to read the terms and conditions attached to the app before agreeing to it) Tap on the download button Once the 1xbet app has been downloaded successfully, go ahead and launch it After launching, enter your details and log in to your 1xbet account

1xbet Betting Options on Mobile

1xbet is rich in lots of sports events including badminton, ice hockey, football, car racing, basketball, alpine skiing, and many more. Apart from the variety of sports events, it also offers bettors an enormous betting market such as Draw, Over/Under, Asian Bets, Handicap, Moneyline, Double chance, Winner, Home Win or Away Win, and more.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Promotional offers

As a new user on 1xbet when you sign up using the 1xbet bonus code, you will be rewarded with an increased welcome bonus instantly, however, this takes place only after you have deposited into your new 1xbet Nigeria account.

1xbet App best features

The best features of the 1xbet mobile apps are:

Live Streaming

ADVERTISEMENT

This feature enables Nigerian bettors to view nearly all the ongoing events on 1xbet. Thanks to the multi-live system that allows players to follow multiple events at the same time.

Payment options

The payment options available on 1xbet are cryptocurrency, payment systems, bank cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, prepaid cards, and internet banking.

Customer Support

The 1xbet customer support team can be reached via the following channels:

ADVERTISEMENT

Email

Live chat

Contact form via the betting site

Phone call

Telegram

Pulse Nigeria

Bonus code offer available for 1xbet app

The 1xbet bonus code that new users can enter while signing up on 1xbet is - BETMAX. The sign up offer attached to this bonus code includes a 330% welcome bonus for sports betting.

The other promotions attached to using the bonus code include the accumulator battle, cashback on Esports betting, cashback on specific casino games, casino, poker, and TOTO welcome bonuses and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

1xbet App FAQs

Is there a promo code on 1xbet mobile app?

Yes, the 1xbet bonus code can be entered during the sign-up process on 1xbet.

Will I be given a welcome bonus for signing up with the promo code?

Yes, you will be rewarded with a huge welcome bonus for using the 1xbet promo code.

ADVERTISEMENT

Is the 1xbet mobile app available for iOS devices?

Yes, there is a 1xbet app available for iOS devices

Is the 1xbet app safe to bet on?

Yes, the 1xbet mobile app is safe to bet on. Not only is the betting site licenced by appropriate bodies, it has also ensured the safety of its player's data by using the latest security measures and technology.

1xbet App Pros & Cons

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the Pros and Cons of the 1xbet App:

Pros:

Abundant in various sports events and betting markets

Big odds

Mobile app with impressive features

Cons:

Reduced betting limits

ADVERTISEMENT

Final Verdict on 1xbet App

The 1xbet app has great features that will significantly help Nigerian bettors to improve their winnings on the betting platform ranging from an impressive abundance of various sports events to the big odds offered to customers. Let’s not forget the thrilling gaming experience that you will enjoy from playing slots on the mobile app. Hence, we recommend the 1xbet mobile app for Nigerian punters.

---