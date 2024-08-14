ADVERTISEMENT
Speaker Abbas bows to pressure, withdraws controversial 'Counter Subversion Bill'

Segun Adeyemi

The withdrawal of the Bill underscores Speaker Abbas's commitment to fostering unity and peace in Nigeria, reassuring citizens that their voices are heard and respected in legislative processes.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, [TheNation]
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, [TheNation]

The decision comes after extensive consultations with various stakeholders and a careful assessment of the nation's current climate.

Abbas emphasised his dedication to ensuring that the House remains a true representation of the citizens' will.

"I will never support any action that might disrupt the peace and unity of our nation," he stated, acknowledging the widespread concerns the Bill had generated.

Pulse reported earlier that Abbas had defended the modules of the bill noting that the it was designed to bolster Nigeria's national security by addressing various groups' subversive activities, has sparked significant public interest and debate.

"The Counter Subversion Bill was only introduced on the floor of the House on July 23, 2024, and is currently at the introductory stage," the Speaker clarified.

Introduced on July 23, 2024, the Counter Subversion Bill had sparked significant debate across the country.

In response to the public outcry, Speaker Abbas swiftly addressed the concerns, and immediately withdrew the bill.

The withdrawal of the Bill underscores Speaker Abbas's commitment to fostering unity and peace in Nigeria, reassuring citizens that their voices are heard and respected in legislative processes.

Segun Adeyemi

