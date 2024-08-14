Speaker Abbas bows to pressure, withdraws controversial 'Counter Subversion Bill'

The decision comes after extensive consultations with various stakeholders and a careful assessment of the nation's current climate.

Abbas emphasised his dedication to ensuring that the House remains a true representation of the citizens' will.

"I will never support any action that might disrupt the peace and unity of our nation," he stated, acknowledging the widespread concerns the Bill had generated.

Pulse reported earlier that Abbas had defended the modules of the bill noting that the it was designed to bolster Nigeria's national security by addressing various groups' subversive activities, has sparked significant public interest and debate.

"The Counter Subversion Bill was only introduced on the floor of the House on July 23, 2024, and is currently at the introductory stage," the Speaker clarified.

Outcome of public outcry against Abbas-sponsored bill

In response to the public outcry, Speaker Abbas swiftly addressed the concerns, and immediately withdrew the bill.