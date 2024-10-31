ADVERTISEMENT
VIDEO: Senator want firearms legalised for Nigerians amid rising insecurity

Segun Adeyemi

While Senator Nwoko’s proposal is seen as controversial, it underscores the growing concern over Nigeria’s security challenges and raises questions about the best methods to protect citizens amid rising crime rates.

The Senator defended a proposed bill aimed at arming Nigerians for self-defence, arguing that empowering citizens could serve as a deterrent to criminals. [Getty Images]
Appearing on Channels Television, Nwoko defended a proposed bill aimed at arming Nigerians for self-defence, arguing that empowering citizens could serve as a deterrent to criminals.

“If Nigerians begin to bear arms, criminality will be reduced,” Nwoko stated, pointing to countries where armed citizens reportedly experience lower crime rates.

Sharing a personal encounter, he recalled the tragic loss of his Senior Legislative Aide, who was kidnapped and murdered in November last year.

The aide, according to Nwoko, was taken during a violent assault in his residential estate.

“The estate was attacked by kidnappers going from house to house,” Nwoko explained. “When they got to their door, my SLA told his wife to hide with the children. He opened the door to talk to them, and he was taken away. We never saw him alive again.”

For Nwoko, the incident underscores the need for citizens to be able to defend themselves.

“If my aide or others in the community had firearms, those kidnappers would not have had the audacity to attack,” he argued.

