Minimum wage - Southwest governors in closed-door meeting in Lagos

Accompanied by his deputy, Kadri Hazmat, Governor Sanwo-Olu welcomed Governors Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Ademola Adeleke of Osun, and Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state at the Lagos House, Ikeja.
The meeting, convened by the South-West Governors Forum, aims to tackle regional issues, discuss the implementation of the new national minimum wage, and address broader national concerns.
This forum is the collective platform for the six governors within the South-West geopolitical zone.
Taking place behind closed doors, the meeting commenced at noon and is currently ongoing at Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Office in Lagos House, Ikeja, with all six governors present.