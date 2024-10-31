ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers Crisis: Fubara told to refund illegally spent funds after court ruling

Segun Adeyemi

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, in a judgment, held that the receipt and disbursement of monthly allocations since January 2024 by Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers is a constitutional somersault and aberration that must not be allowed to continue.

Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]
Gov Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers [NAN]

The court recently ordered a freeze on further disbursements to Rivers State due to alleged constitutional violations in the state's budget process.

In her ruling, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja found that Governor Fubara's presentation of the 2024 budget to a four-member House of Assembly was constitutionally invalid.

As a result, the court barred the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Accountant General of the Federation, and Rivers State accounts at Zenith Bank and Access Bank from releasing further funds to the state.

Reacting to the decision, the NDCC lauded Justice Abdulmalik for what they described as a "landmark judgement."

NDCC President John Uloko, in a statement, asserted that the ruling vindicates Rivers State residents.

He noted, "Since January 2024, Rivers State has received and spent allocations based on an 'illegitimate' budget—a constitutional aberration. This ruling upholds democracy and teaches rogue governors a bitter lesson in constitutional respect."

The NDCC, a coalition of legal professionals, further criticised Governor Fubara's reliance on a four-member Assembly.

Uloko emphasised, "Allowing four members to constitute a 32-member House of Assembly defies both logic and the constitution."

The coalition demanded that Governor Fubara reverse all decisions made under the disputed Assembly, calling it a "theatre of the absurd."

They urged the Governor to resubmit the state budget to a fully constituted Rivers State House of Assembly to ensure due process.

The statement urged, "Governor Fubara must respect the Constitution and let Rivers State breathe by halting unnecessary political strife."

Segun Adeyemi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

