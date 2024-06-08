ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers crisis: Fubara told to probe outgoing LG chairmen

Segun Adeyemi

Reliable information alleged that the outgoing Local Government Chairmen have been looting the treasury and misappropriating government properties in recent months.

Governor Sim Fubara [Facebook]
Governor Sim Fubara [Facebook]

In a statement from its President, Dr. Rejoice Okoli, the group noted accusations of corruption and severe misconduct against some of the departing council leaders.

RiDeF also pointed out the alleged mismanagement of internally generated revenues (IGR) by several local government chairmen, who are said to prioritise loyalty to Abuja authorities over serving the people of Rivers State.

The group urged Governor Fubara to establish a panel to probe the outgoing Local Government Chairmen.

"The Rivers Development Foundation (RiDeF) wishes to call the attention of His Excellency, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, to the serious allegations of corruption, misappropriation, and gross misconduct against some of the outgoing Local Government Chairmen in the state," the statement said.

The group highlighted that the allegations of office abuse and embezzlement are serious and deeply concerning for the people of Rivers State. Reliable information indicates that the outgoing Local Government Chairmen have been looting the treasury and misappropriating government properties in recent months.

Additionally, the group noted that many of these chairmen, who profess loyalty to influential figures in Abuja rather than the people of Rivers State, have squandered internally generated revenues (IGR).

Despite receiving substantial allocations from the state treasury and IGR, the group alleged that most outgoing Local Government Chairmen have not initiated a single project since taking office.

They alleged that the prevalence of nepotism, cronyism, and favouritism within the local governments under these outgoing council bosses is also concerning.

"There are also allegations of ghost workers, budget-padding, racketeering, and insubordination to the government and people of Rivers State, amongst others, against the outgoing Local Government Chairmen", the group alleged.

However, they commended Governor Fubara for his prudent resource management and for promoting good governance in the state.

They stated that his performance so far is beyond "expectations and worthy of emulation."

