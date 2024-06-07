ADVERTISEMENT
Rivers crisis - Group slams APC chieftain Okocha over claims on Fubara

Segun Adeyemi

Fubara explicitly mentioned that his administration had taken over 34 unfinished road projects worth over ₦225.279 billion across 13 local government areas.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi (Sim) Fubara. [Twitter:@SimFubaraKSC]
The coalition made this accusation public in a statement on Thursday, June 6, responding to Okocha’s assertions regarding the Rivers State government.

The statement, signed by the coalition’s President, Comrade Jack Thomas, accuses Okocha of misleading the public about the state’s inherited projects.

“As a Pro-democratic group that is carefully following events in Rivers State, we can attest to the giant strides recorded by the governor of River State, His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara, in his first year in office.

“So, we wonder how Okocha would describe the administration of His Excellency Siminalayi Fubara as a government in the intensive care unit,” the statement said.

The group countered the claims made by the troubled Rivers APC chairman, who alleged that Governor Fubara did not recognise former Governor Nyesom Wike for the projects he inherited.

They highlighted Governor Fubara’s statement during his one-year performance review at a town hall meeting in Port Harcourt last Wednesday.

Fubara further revealed that his administration had successfully completed 12 of these inherited projects, with the rest still in progress.

The group reiterated that it is clear Okocha needs a basic understanding of English to realise that the projects Fubara mentioned inheriting and completing were initiated by his predecessors, not by his own administration.

“We advice Mr Okocha to take basic lessons in English as he still has time to catch up", the group said.

