'God is angry with Sanusi' - Kano youth react to fire outbreak at Emir's palace

Segun Adeyemi

Sanusi has been urged to vacate the palace without further delay to avoid more ominous signs, adding that his stay threatened peace and stability in Kano.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi [Facebook]

Pulse reported that the tragic fire incident occurred on Saturday, July 13, but it was gathered that there were no causalities after the incident.

Meanwhile, the Kano Youth Coalition (KYC), in a statement signed by its President, Comrade Abdullahi Nuhu, said the incident was a clear sign that Allah was angry with the Emir and his cohorts.

Nuhu said Sanusi's reinstatement has been rejected by the judiciary, his people and God.

"The continued occupation of the palace by Emir Sanusi is illegal and a clear disregard for the rule of law.

"Despite a court judgment stopping the dissolution of the Kano Emirates, the state government has continued to support his reinstatement. This is a clear violation of the law and an affront to justice.

"We attribute the fire incident to Allah's anger with Emir Sanusi's defiance and disobedience," the statement added.

Quoting from Surah An-Nisa Ayat 14, Nuhu said, "And whoever disobeys Allah and His Messenger and transgresses His limits - He will put him into the Fire to abide eternally therein, and he will have a humiliating punishment."

The group urged Sanusi to vacate the palace without further delay to avoid more ominous signs, adding that his stay threatened peace and stability in Kano.

"We also call on the state government to stop supporting this illegality and respect the rule of law. They must act swiftly to address this situation and ensure that justice is served.

"We will not stand idly by while the law is flouted and the people of Kano are denied justice. We demand that Emir Sanusi vacate the throne immediately," Nuhu noted.

