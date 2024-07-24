ADVERTISEMENT
Pro-Wike lawmakers face backlash over calls to arrest CTC chairmen, members

Segun Adeyemi

Law enforcement agencies have been urged to disregard the lawmakers' call, labeling them as "saboteurs" intent on destabilising Rivers State.

Gov Sim Fubara and Hon. Martin Amaewhule. [Facebook]
Dr Nicholas Udenta, President of the People's Congress, condemned the lawmakers' actions in a statement released today.

He accused Martin Amaewhule and his associates of fostering chaos following their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"They have themselves to blame; they were aware of the position of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on defection of lawmakers before choosing to commit political suicides," Udenta stated.

Udenta denounced the lawmakers' recent call for the police to arrest the CTC members as a "show of shame," describing it as an unlawful and disruptive move.

He defended the actions of Governor Siminalayi Fubara's administration, which established the CTCs following the expiration of the tenure of the elected LGA chairmen.

"The world knows that after the expiration of the tenure of the LGA Chairmen, the Governor Siminalayi Fubara's administration constituted Caretaker Committees to man the affairs of the local governments pending the next election as any responsible government would have done," he asserted.

The group's president urged law enforcement agencies to disregard the lawmakers' call, labeling them as "saboteurs" intent on destabilising Rivers State.

"Their call is tantamount to calling for anarchy. We urge the good officers and men of the Nigeria Police and other law enforcement agencies to disregard the call of the saboteurs pretending to be lawmakers," Udenta emphasized.

The group called for the arrest of these former lawmakers for their alleged attempts to incite disorder within the state.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

Pro-Wike lawmakers face backlash over calls to arrest CTC chairmen, members

