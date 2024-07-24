Pro-Wike lawmakers face backlash over calls to arrest CTC chairmen, members

Dr Nicholas Udenta, President of the People's Congress, condemned the lawmakers' actions in a statement released today.

He accused Martin Amaewhule and his associates of fostering chaos following their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"They have themselves to blame; they were aware of the position of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on defection of lawmakers before choosing to commit political suicides," Udenta stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Udenta denounced the lawmakers' recent call for the police to arrest the CTC members as a "show of shame," describing it as an unlawful and disruptive move.

READ ALSO: Reaction greets decision to halt Fubara from spending

Gov Fubara gets crucial backing

He defended the actions of Governor Siminalayi Fubara's administration, which established the CTCs following the expiration of the tenure of the elected LGA chairmen.

"The world knows that after the expiration of the tenure of the LGA Chairmen, the Governor Siminalayi Fubara's administration constituted Caretaker Committees to man the affairs of the local governments pending the next election as any responsible government would have done," he asserted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The group's president urged law enforcement agencies to disregard the lawmakers' call, labeling them as "saboteurs" intent on destabilising Rivers State.

"Their call is tantamount to calling for anarchy. We urge the good officers and men of the Nigeria Police and other law enforcement agencies to disregard the call of the saboteurs pretending to be lawmakers," Udenta emphasized.