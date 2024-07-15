RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Reaction greets decision to halt Fubara from spending

Rivers State indigenes and Nigerians have been urged to stand for justice and prevent the former lawmakers from succeeding in their plan to usurp Governor Fubara.

Sim Fubara [Facebook]
Pulse reports that during the pro-Wike lawmakers' deliberation, House Leader Major Jack introduced a motion informing the House that the seven-day deadline for the governor to present the 2024 budget had expired.

After deliberation, the House voted to freeze the Rivers State Consolidated Revenue Account, effectively preventing Governor Fubara's administration from making state expenditures.

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by Comrade Johnson Babatunde, the National Vanguard for Rule of Law (NVRL) laughed off the decision.

Babatunde reminded Amaewhule and 24 others that their seats were declared vacant on December 13, 2023, after they dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"For the records, Governor Fubara had, in December 2023, signed the budget of N800 billion into law after presenting it before lawmakers led by the former speaker, Rt—Hon. Edison Ehie, who passed it into law.

"We use this opportunity to remind Amaewhule and 24 others that their seats were declared vacant on December 13, 2023, after they dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"They remain former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and not current members. How then do they expect Governor Fubara to present the 2024 budget of Rivers State before them?" the statement asked.

Babatunde urges Rivers State indigenes and Nigerians to stand for justice and prevent the former lawmakers from succeeding in their plan to usurp Governor Fubara.

