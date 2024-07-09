ADVERTISEMENT
Gov Fubara gets crucial backing amid Rivers crisis

Segun Adeyemi

Governor Fubara has been recognised for the significant progress under his administration in critical areas, such as education, health, rural development, and urban renewal.

Governor Sim Fubara [Facebook]
Governor Sim Fubara [Facebook]

Recall that Governor Fubara has been in a heated feud with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This feud heightened when some lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to Wike decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This development threw Rivers State into political anarchy, with the government torn into different factions.

Most recently, Governor Fubara inaugurated new local government chairmen after the end of the tenure of pro-Wike local government chairmen.

Gov Sim Fubara, Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo, Hon. Martin Amaewhule and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Giving credit to the governor for handling the situation with civility, the Independent Monitors on Good Governance in Nigeria (IMGGN) have praised him for his leadership in Rivers State, highlighting his transparency and accountability.

During a press conference in Port Harcourt, Okwa Dan, the group's convener, commended Governor Fubara's dedication to sustainable growth and development in the state.

IMGGN also recognised significant progress under his administration in critical areas, such as education, health, rural development, and urban renewal.

"Despite the avalanche of political issues that have characterised the state, the governor has remained resolute in piloting the affairs of the state.

"From what was gathered on the ground in Rivers State, the governor has ensured an even spread of developmental efforts across the length and breadth of the state.

"The governor of Rivers state has also displayed sound leadership acumen by spreading developmental efforts to the hinterland in Rivers state, and the people are overjoyed with the efforts at ensuring motor-able roads, primary healthcare services and other endeavours that are primed to put smiles on the faces of the people," Dan said.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

