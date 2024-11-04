ADVERTISEMENT
President Bola Tinubu swears in 7 new ministers

Segun Adeyemi

This cabinet restructuring reflects the president’s response to public calls for urgent action to improve economic conditions and mitigate the effects of inflation and rising unemployment.

President Bola Tinubu has sworn in the 7 new ministers on Monday, November 4. [Punch]
The swearing-in ceremony took place on Monday, November 4, at the Council Chambers in Abuja, following recent calls for a restructured cabinet to tackle the nation’s economic hardships.

Among those newly appointed are Nentawe Yilwatda as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi as Minister of Labour & Employment, and Bianca Odinaka Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Minister of State Foreign Affairs.

Jumoke Oduwole was appointed as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment (Trade and Investment), with Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Yusuf Abdullahi Ata, and Suwaiba Said Ahmad assigned as Ministers of Livestock Development, State Housing and Urban Development, and State Education, respectively.

READ ALSO: Senate confirms Bianca Ojukwu, Oduwole, others as ministers

The appointments follow Tinubu’s dismissal of five ministers, including Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye (Women Affairs), Lola Ade-John (Tourism), and Tahir Mamman. This shake-up comes only two months after Tinubu appointed a 48-member cabinet in August.

A statement from the presidency outlined Tinubu’s vision behind the reshuffle, emphasising a need for “renewed vigour and commitment to tackle Nigeria’s economic challenges.”

“Each minister brings a wealth of experience to address key sectors that will drive growth and stability,” Tinubu stated during the ceremony.

The Senate, which previously confirmed the nominees swiftly, re-endorsed these appointments amid expectations that the new ministers will bring fresh perspectives to tackle the country’s pressing needs.

