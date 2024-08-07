ADVERTISEMENT
Sowore links thugs who attacked reporters in Lagos to Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

Segun Adeyemi

This incident highlights ongoing tensions and raises concerns about press freedom and safety during protests in Lagos.

The thugs were alleged to be linked to President Bola Tinubu and Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State. [Facebook/Getty Images]
The thugs were alleged to be linked to President Bola Tinubu and Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State. [Facebook/Getty Images]

In a video posted by Omoyele Sowore on X, it was alleged that the thugs were linked to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The video's caption by Sowore states, "Tinubu and @jidesanwoolu thugs in Lagos harassing journalists on live TV! Unbelievable! #RevolutionNow."

An account by Daily Trust reports that the thugs, who were more than 10, attacked the crew of News Central Television, who went to the venue to monitor the situation.

Despite the protesters retreating from the park earlier in the day for a strategic meeting, the area remained under police surveillance, and businesses had resumed operations.

When the News Central crew arrived, police directed them to leave the park. They relocated to a distant location to continue their live broadcast.

During the broadcast, the journalists were confronted by the hoodlums wielding sticks and shovels. The thugs assaulted several reporters and forced them to flee.

"The policemen stationed around the park did nothing as we were harassed," one of the journalists recounted.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered an immediate investigation after thugs were caught on camera harassing some News Central TV journalists covering the #EndBadGovernance protests in the Ojota area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the development in an X post on Tuesday.

He wrote, "The Commissioner of Police @LagosPoliceNG, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered an immediate investigation into this incident. He mandated the investigating team to fish out the miscreants and ensure their prosecution accordingly.

"He gave this directive today when the crew involved, led by News Central MD, @KayodeAkintemi, submitted an official complaint letter at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja."

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

