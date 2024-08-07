Sowore links thugs who attacked reporters in Lagos to Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

In a video posted by Omoyele Sowore on X, it was alleged that the thugs were linked to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The video's caption by Sowore states, "Tinubu and @jidesanwoolu thugs in Lagos harassing journalists on live TV! Unbelievable! #RevolutionNow."

An account by Daily Trust reports that the thugs, who were more than 10, attacked the crew of News Central Television, who went to the venue to monitor the situation.

Despite the protesters retreating from the park earlier in the day for a strategic meeting, the area remained under police surveillance, and businesses had resumed operations.

When the News Central crew arrived, police directed them to leave the park. They relocated to a distant location to continue their live broadcast.

How thugs harassed journalist during live broadcast

During the broadcast, the journalists were confronted by the hoodlums wielding sticks and shovels. The thugs assaulted several reporters and forced them to flee.

"The policemen stationed around the park did nothing as we were harassed," one of the journalists recounted.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions and raises concerns about press freedom and safety during protests in Lagos.

Police launch investigation

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered an immediate investigation after thugs were caught on camera harassing some News Central TV journalists covering the #EndBadGovernance protests in the Ojota area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) SP Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the development in an X post on Tuesday.

He wrote, "The Commissioner of Police @LagosPoliceNG, CP Adegoke Fayoade, has ordered an immediate investigation into this incident. He mandated the investigating team to fish out the miscreants and ensure their prosecution accordingly.