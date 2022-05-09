RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Bauchi Gov says Northern PDP leaders feel it’s their turn to produce next president

The Governor says out of the 16 years PDP spent in power, 14 years were exercised by southerners.

The governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, says the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the North feel the next president should emerge from their region.

Mohammed who is among the presidential aspirants of the party said because President Umaru Yar’ Adua died in his second year in power, the North felt it is its turn to maintain the power.

The governor said this while addressing Oyo State delegates of the party in Ibadan, Sunday, May 8, 2022.

He said, “The power shift is not going to be monopolistic zoning of the power, because zoning has been done many times in PDP and I told the delegate with humility. Out of the 16years PDP spent in power, 14years was exercised by southerners and we have supported them as patriots and leaders.

“The North is feeling that it is their turn to maintain the power and repudiation since Yar’adua died in two years in power. There should be a fresh opportunity for everybody so as for us to start afresh.

“That does not mean that we are shutting anybody from the South. If we get a southern candidate, we are ready to support him/her, and if we get a northern candidate, he/she should be supported.”

He, however, enjoined PDP stakeholders should work together to ensure the party wins the 2023 presidential election.

“I have discussed so many issues, especially on zoning, party supremacy, need for love, harmony and the problem of APC which should be avoided; the need to close ranks and ensure that the PDP is back to power. This is because we have the experience and knowledge to fix Nigeria”. he said.

The presidential hopeful said if he does not emerge as the flagbearer of his party in the forthcoming election, he would support anybody the party presents.

