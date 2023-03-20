Zamfara Speaker losses re-election bid
The Speaker of Zamfara House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya has lost his re-election bid for the Zurmi West State Constituency seat.
Recommended articles
Isma’ila said that Magarya of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scored 9,531 votes to lose the seat to Mr Isma’ila Bilyaminu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 11,231 votes.
‘’Bala Nasiru of ADC scored 03 votes, Aliyu Abdullahi of ADC scored 16 votes, while Muhammad Sanusi of APGA polled 10 votes.
“Isma’il Bilyaminu of the PDP having satisfied the requirements of the law is declared elected,” the returning officer said.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
INEC to conduct suspended State Assembly election in Benue March 21
PDP calls for removal of Ogun Returning Officer
LP governorship candidate congratulates Plateau governor-elect
INEC declares APC's Umar Bago as winner of Niger governorship election
INEC declares Nwifuru of APC as Ebonyi governor-elect
Zamfara Speaker losses re-election bid
Africa will be among leading countries shaping world order – Putin
Bauchi residents celebrate Mohammed’s victory
Bomb blast kills mother, 5 children in Afghanistan
Pulse Sports
AFCON 2023 Qualifiers: Wilfred Ndidi, Francis Uzoho arrive as 10 players storm Super Eagles camp ahead of Nigeria vs Guinea-Bissau
Fraser-Pryce and Omanyala confirmed for Botswana Golden Grand Prix
Arsenal pile further misery on rudderless Eagles with comfortable win
Osimhen matches ex-Barcelona star Eto'o's Serie A record
Indian Wells - Who will be crowned king of the desert for the first time?
El Clasico Exclusive – David Villa: No regrets joining Barcelona over Real Madrid
ADVERTISEMENT