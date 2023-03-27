Wike vows to stay, face EFCC investigations after tenure expires

In response to recent statements made by the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, that the agency would apprehend corrupt governors whose tenures end on May 29, Wike said he would happily oblige the EFCC if invited after his tenure ends.

What Nyesom Wike said on EFCC's invitation

During an appearance on Channels Television's breakfast program, Sunrise, on Monday, March 27, 2023, the governor dismissed the threat of arrest, stating that he would not flee the country like some ex-governors had done in the past.

"I'm not going to run away because of the EFCC. Why should they invite me? If they invite me, I will honour their invitation. I will not run away," Wike affirmed.