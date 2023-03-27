Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stated that he will not flee the country over fear of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after his tenure expires on May 29, 2023.
Wike vows to stay, face EFCC investigations after tenure expires
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that he will not flee the country in the face of the EFCC's threat to arrest corrupt governors whose tenures end on May 29.
Recommended articles
In response to recent statements made by the EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, that the agency would apprehend corrupt governors whose tenures end on May 29, Wike said he would happily oblige the EFCC if invited after his tenure ends.
What Nyesom Wike said on EFCC's invitation
During an appearance on Channels Television's breakfast program, Sunrise, on Monday, March 27, 2023, the governor dismissed the threat of arrest, stating that he would not flee the country like some ex-governors had done in the past.
"I'm not going to run away because of the EFCC. Why should they invite me? If they invite me, I will honour their invitation. I will not run away," Wike affirmed.
The governor's comments suggest that he is confident in his record and has nothing to fear from the EFCC's investigations.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng