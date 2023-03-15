'Wike spends ₦50 million weekly on alcohol' – Amaechi

While addressing a crowd of supporters during a campaign rally in the Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Amaechi referred to the current Governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, speaks under the influence of alcohol, alleging that he spends a staggering sum of ₦50 million on alcohol weekly. He further stated that Wike should not be given a third term in office through a proxy.

What he said: “The person Wike buys alcohol from, said Wike spends 50million naira every week on alcohol. The primary schools we built is 112 million naira, it means that in two weeks Wike has drank one primary school. When Wike talks, it is alcohol that is talking. And he’s so shameless about it. Wike told the whole world on live Tv that he was drinking a very expensive 40 year old whiskey, in the morning. ”

Meanwhile: Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, said comments by Wike that he was sipping a 40-year-old whisky while watching him (Atiku), and others protest on national television confirmed that Wike spoke under the influence of alcohol.

