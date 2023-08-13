ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Uzodinma unveils Chinyere Ekomaru as his governorship running mate

Bayo Wahab

Governor Uzodinma highlights his running mate's passion for community development and her commitment to the ideals of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Gov Hope Uzodinma unveils Lady Chinyere Ekomaru as his governorship running mate. [Imo State Govt]
Gov Hope Uzodinma unveils Lady Chinyere Ekomaru as his governorship running mate. [Imo State Govt]

Recommended articles

Governor Uzodinma expressed his confidence in Ekomaru, saying her appointment was based on merit and her track record of service to the state.

He highlighted her passion for community development and her commitment to the ideals of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In his address, the governor took Ndi Imo through a journey of how his shared prosperity administration has delivered dividends of democracy in the past three years to the people of the state with numerous achievements as proof of his reelection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the achievements of his administration, Uzodinma stated that his government prioritized infrastructure development, youth empowerment, education, healthcare, and security.

Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru unveiled as running mate to governor Hope Uzodinma. [Imo State Govt]
Lady Chinyere Ihuoma Ekomaru unveiled as running mate to governor Hope Uzodinma. [Imo State Govt] Pulse Nigeria

He mentioned the completion of over 100 major road projects, the construction of new hospitals and healthcare facilities, the empowerment of more than 5,000 youths through skills acquisition programs, and the revamping of the education sector with the reconstruction and recovery of schools with numerous Federal Government approved projects like the Orashi dredging to the Atlantic.

Uzodimma also emphasized the efforts made in ensuring security and peace in the state, stating that his administration has been able to curb criminal activities and restore the confidence of investors in Imo State.

He also warned politicians sponsoring unrest in the state yet promising safety, to desist from their atrocious acts and embrace peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor assured the people of Imo State that with their support, his administration would continue to work hard to deliver more dividends of democracy, improve the living standards of the people, and create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

He further urged all Imo stakeholders to rally behind his administration and support his reelection bid, stating that together they can build a better Imo State for all.

In response to her appointment, Ekomaru thanked the governor, the members of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and the entire Imo people for the opportunity to exercise her 40 years of experience in politics and service to humanity.

The official unveiling which was held at Landmark Event Center, Owerri, Imo State was attended by Imo stakeholders from different walks of life including politicians from across party lines, the academic, players in commerce and industry, elders and traditional rulers, and market men, women and members of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We got ₦2M – Ndume slams Akpabio over Senators' holiday allowance

We got ₦2M – Ndume slams Akpabio over Senators' holiday allowance

Bayelsa govt links shootout to upcoming guber poll

Bayelsa govt links shootout to upcoming guber poll

Sanwo-Olu pays unscheduled visit to General Hospital in Odan

Sanwo-Olu pays unscheduled visit to General Hospital in Odan

PDP passes vote of confidence on Obaseki over Edo impeachment allegation

PDP passes vote of confidence on Obaseki over Edo impeachment allegation

Niger’s coup plotters explain why they shunned Abdulsalami's delegation

Niger’s coup plotters explain why they shunned Abdulsalami's delegation

Arrested armed robber fingers Police Inspector as accomplice

Arrested armed robber fingers Police Inspector as accomplice

France has trained 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers – Defense minister

France has trained 6,000 Ukrainian soldiers – Defense minister

Police arrest suspected cultist who arranged his own kidnap

Police arrest suspected cultist who arranged his own kidnap

We're ready for dialogue with ECOWAS, Niger junta shifts ground

We're ready for dialogue with ECOWAS, Niger junta shifts ground

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

APC is not a rehabilitation centre, Oshiomhole shuts the door on Shaibu's return

(R-L) Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu Leadership. [Leadership]

He's desperate to succeed me  - Obaseki accuses Shaibu of plotting coup against him

Abdul-Azeez Adediran Olajide, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and GBadebo Rhodes Vivour contested Lagos governorship election in 2023.

Tribunal reserves judgment in petitions against Sanwo-Olu’s re-election

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour. (TheNation)

Sanwo-Olu asks tribunal to dismiss Rhodes-Vivour's petition for lack of evidence