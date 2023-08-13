Uzodinma unveils Chinyere Ekomaru as his governorship running mate

Governor Uzodinma expressed his confidence in Ekomaru, saying her appointment was based on merit and her track record of service to the state.

He highlighted her passion for community development and her commitment to the ideals of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In his address, the governor took Ndi Imo through a journey of how his shared prosperity administration has delivered dividends of democracy in the past three years to the people of the state with numerous achievements as proof of his reelection.

Speaking on the achievements of his administration, Uzodinma stated that his government prioritized infrastructure development, youth empowerment, education, healthcare, and security.

He mentioned the completion of over 100 major road projects, the construction of new hospitals and healthcare facilities, the empowerment of more than 5,000 youths through skills acquisition programs, and the revamping of the education sector with the reconstruction and recovery of schools with numerous Federal Government approved projects like the Orashi dredging to the Atlantic.

Uzodimma also emphasized the efforts made in ensuring security and peace in the state, stating that his administration has been able to curb criminal activities and restore the confidence of investors in Imo State.

He also warned politicians sponsoring unrest in the state yet promising safety, to desist from their atrocious acts and embrace peace.

The Governor assured the people of Imo State that with their support, his administration would continue to work hard to deliver more dividends of democracy, improve the living standards of the people, and create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive.

He further urged all Imo stakeholders to rally behind his administration and support his reelection bid, stating that together they can build a better Imo State for all.

In response to her appointment, Ekomaru thanked the governor, the members of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and the entire Imo people for the opportunity to exercise her 40 years of experience in politics and service to humanity.